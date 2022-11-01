There’s no denying the lasting impact Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons continues to have on the musical landscape.

The group’s national fame started in 1962 on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand,” with a song that made full use of Valli’s remarkable range, from baritone to falsetto. The song was “Sherry,” and after nine years as a recording artist, Frankie Valli became an overnight sensation with a No. 1 record that had a sound that was unlike anything else on the airwaves.

Their story was turned into a hit Broadway show and film “Jersey Boys,” in the 2000s, which brought their music to a whole new generation of fans.

That music comes to life once again in a show called “December ‘63,” returning to the Riverside Resort Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 2-6.

Founder Nick Davies produces a number of musical shows, and after the popularity of the movie and Broadway mega-hit, he decided it was time to put together his own tribute to those Jersey boys.

“We had created a couple of shows before December ‘63, both in the tribute market — we had done an ABBA tribute and an Elton John and Billy Joel tribute,” Davies said. “The idea behind the Frankie Valli tribute, other than it’s great music that I don’t think will ever die, at this point ‘Jersey Boys’ had been on Broadway for quite a few years and it was keeping its popularity and the movie had just come out as well and it just completely blew up the box office so we figured Frankie Valli is making a comeback, so now is the time to jump on it.”

Davies partly attributes the Four Seasons’ lasting popularity to their position as the original “cool guys.”

“Four guys from Jersey up on stage and they played instruments, they danced, they sung — it was one of the first true boy bands,” Davies said. “Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons came around and they were these cool guys up on stage wearing suits and singing amazing songs. I think they have the perfect mix that kids today will still listen, but you also have that retro rock and roll vibe about it. It’s so relatable and it’s easy music to listen to.”

December ‘63 has proved that the Four Seasons are timeless with the growing success of their tribute act.

“The show has been getting bigger and bigger so we have multiple casts of the show now,” Davies said. “So depending on the show, the cast does change around a little bit, but we don’t pick our members lightly so it will always be members with the same amount of talent.”

The guys of December ‘63 take turns singing lead, sharing the spotlight and putting emphasis on having fun as a group.

“We have one defined Frankie in the show, but they all do take turns singing lead,” Davies explained. “The show started off as pretty much, here’s the Frankie Valli and here’s three other guys singing backup, but it has evolved now into four guys hanging out on stage and paying tribute to Frankie’s incredible music. So although we do have a guy who sings high like Frankie Valli, all four of them have equal time in the limelight paying tribute to this incredible timeless music.”

A highlight of the show is when the cast comes together for an a capella rendition of “Silence is Golden.”

“All four guys get together on stage, the guitar plays a little intro to bring them in, then the rest of the song is just their voices a capella, nothing else,” Davies said. “It really brings all four together on stage and it’s just an incredible moment where the audience just dies down to complete silence and all that it is is just remembering the old days when the old guys would just gather under a street lamp and sing harmonies together. The good old days, you know?”

Of course the Four Seasons weren’t only known for their singing, but also their dancing.

“We have some of the famous moves in there, like in ‘Walk Like a Man’ we have the steps that they did,” Davies said. “Every piece of choreography is all the same between all four guys, so everything you’ll see on stage is in sync with each other. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons were known for that, known for being very tight, like one big unit, so we try to replicate that.”

December ‘63 is the full package, with their show constantly evolving and even offering a little humor throughout the night.

“We do try to update the show a little bit — a few more dance moves, a few more jokes hidden in there,” Davies said. “Every night we do the show, something new happens. It’s very off the cuff. All the guys on stage just have fun with each other and play off each other and the crowd. Although the songs may stay the same, sometimes you never know what’s going to happen between the songs.”

The guys of December ‘63 put together a second show, where they get to throw in numbers from each of the cast members favorite bands, forming a collection of all of the greats from the past, which tend to be audience members’ favorite acts too.

“We have another show as well that the four guys do, where it does break off from Frankie Valli into the music that each individual member grew up with and it changes per member,” Davies said. “We’re transforming it into a show called Inspired. It will consist of the same people on stage but all of the music that is in that show is going to be music from artists and bands who we were musically inspired by through the years. That show is packed with Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Billy Joel, The Eagles and everything. It’s a really cool show that we’re really excited about.”

Whenever the guys get together, one thing is certain, the audience is in for a treat.

“Get ready to party because it’s going to be a really fun night,” Davies said. “We’re going to take you back in time and it’s going to be a blast.”