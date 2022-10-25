Fluffy, funny and full of life, comedian Gabriel Iglesias has risen to the top with his natural ability to connect with an audience through humor. With his animated facial expressions, hilarious voices and a knack for finding relatable content, the world has fallen in love with Iglesias over the past 25 years.

He began his career in standup in 1997, taking gigs wherever he could find them, as does any budding comic. He landed a spot on the Nickelodeon sketch series “All That” in 2000 and by 2003 he had earned his first half-hour “Comedy Central Presents” stand-up special. He gained more national recognition after competing on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2006.

Fans really took hold of his self-deprecating humor and hysterical storytelling after Iglesias released his first hour-long comedy special for Comedy Central, “Hot and Fluffy,” the following year. The DVD version of the show went triple platinum in sales and guaranteed Iglesias several more specials on the network.

Of course, his signature joke and nickname involves the “levels of fatness.” Picking on his own size and placing himself at the fourth level, Iglesias’ ranking goes from “big, healthy, husky, fluffy and damn” to the later added sixth level, “Oh hell no!” Much of his act has centered around his weight, and scenarios that a man of his size finds himself in. However, Iglesias is much more than fat jokes. It’s his lovable personality that is too infectious to deny and his true talent for impressions and comedic timing that make him so successful.

For his next specials in 2009, Iglesias recorded shows in Atlanta and San Antonio for the hour-long special, “I’m Not Fat…I’m Fluffy,” and a double-CD album called “We Luv Fluffy.”

Iglesias went live from Hawaii for his next special, “Aloha Fluffy,” then followed that with a feature comedy film, “The Fluffy Movie,” in 2014. The same year, he scored his first recurring role on a TV sitcom in “Cristela.”

Iglesias had taken on a hosting role for the stand-up TV series “Stand Up Revolution” and again found his way to hosting with “Fluffy’s Food Adventures,” a comedic docu-series on FUSE. In 2020 he was tapped to host for “Unleashed,” an animal competition show on Nickelodeon.

Iglesias has had a myriad of cameos in television and film, from “Modern Family” to “Magic Mike.” His impressions on stage have made him a coveted voice actor for movies as well. He’s been immortalized in animated pictures such as “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “Coco, ” “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and his latest flick, “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.”

For his most recent TV sitcom and the last three comedy specials, the star has taken to Netflix. The sitcom “Mr. Iglesias” enjoyed two seasons on the streaming service and followed the comedian in the title role as a high school teacher.

“I’m Sorry For What I Said While I Was Hungry” was his first Netflix special in 2016, followed by “One Show Fits All” in 2019. His latest Netflix special was released just last week and features his historic sold-out performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. “Stadium Fluffy” marks a new level in Iglesias’ career as he is not only the first comedian to perform at the venue, but he sold out two nights at the stadium during Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival in May.

Fluffy is making his way from stadiums back to Laughlin as he will perform Saturday, Oct. 29 at Harrah’s Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater. As always, the audience can expect a side-splitting evening with one of the top comedians in the world.