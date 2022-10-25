Frightful Sight

Cars, trucks and motorcycles draped in ghoulish décor will be on display Friday-Saturday during the Haunt & Glow Car Show at the Tropicana’s North Parking Lot. It is free for the public to view cars from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

The show is organized by Nancy and Fred Contes of Bullhead City, who said all are welcome to enter the show and join in the Halloween spirit. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Friday and costs $35 per vehicle.

Cars will be vying for a number of handmade glass trophies, including for the best Halloween decor.

The cars won’t be the only ones dressing up, as Saturday night there will be a Halloween party and costume contest for the public after the show. Best costume in the prettiest, scariest and couples categories will also take home trophies.

“We’re having a Halloween party with dancing, hors d’oeuvres, a Halloween costume contest and trophies will be given out from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday,” Nancy Contes said. “DJ Loke from the radio station will be there from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and we will have games and things for the kids to do. Some of the cars will have candy to pass out if the kids come by. in costume”

There will be a 50/50 raffle both days with proceeds going to local organizations. Friday night’s proceeds will benefit Military Moms and Saturday night’s proceeds will go to the Fort Mohave K9 unit.

More Halloween Happenings

Get creative with your costume and attend one of the many Halloween parties in Laughlin this year!

Bikini Bay Bar & Grill will host two costume contests, on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Monday, Oct. 31. Sign-ups start at 9 p.m. each night and cash prizes of $400 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place will be awarded each night. DJ Creative will be there spinning tunes for the party.

The Riverside Resort will be having a huge Halloween party inside Loser’s Lounge on Monday, Oct. 31. Sign-ups start at 10 p.m. with the contest at 11 p.m. First place will receive $500, 2nd place will get $300 and third will get $150. DJ Vegas Vibe will be providing music for the evening.

The annual Pioneer costume contest will be happening from 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 29. Come dressed to impress for the most creative and scariest categories for a chance at $100 in free play, a $20 dining credit and two free drinks for first place. Second place will receive $75 in free play, a $20 dining credit and two free drinks and third place will receive $50 in free play and two free drinks. Powerhouse will be playing live at River Rick’s throughout the party.

The Hideout will also be hosting a Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 29 with live music by Catbone from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. They are holding a Jack-O-Lantern carving contest and those who enter their pumpkin by 5 p.m. Saturday will receive a $25 bar tab. The winner will receive $100 cash and will be announced at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.