Perfect Pair

The best-selling duo of all time, Daryl Hall and John Oates, will take the stage at the Laughlin Event Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

With six No. 1 singles and eight additional Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, the soulful pop band would command the charts throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s.

The pair met during college in Philadelphia and decided to leave their current bands to form their musical duo. A few years later Atlantic Records signed them and they released their debut album “Whole Oats” in 1972. “Abandoned Luncheonette” followed in 1973 and “War Babies” in 1974.

None of the first three albums achieved critical acclaim, so they moved on to RCA Records for their next album, “Daryl Hall & John Oates,” in 1975. They scored their first Top 10 hit with “Sara Smile,” written for Hall’s girlfriend Sara Allen.

After their breakthrough hit, the momentum kept building with the next album release the following year, “Bigger Than Both of Us.” This time the duo had a No. 1 smash hit with “Rich Girl.”

The duo’s last three albums of the ‘70s stalled a bit as disco took over the U.S. With a creative recharge, Hall and Oates came back with “Voices” in 1980, garnering a No. 1 single with “Kiss on My List” and a No. 5 with “You Make My Dreams.” The album eventually went platinum and made “Rolling Stone’s” list of “The Greatest 80 Albums of 1980.”

Although not released as a single from the album, “Everytime You Go Away,” was another popular track off of “Voices.” Paul Young covered the song in 1985 and had a No. 1 hit with his version.

The best was still yet to come for Hall and Oates, as their next release, “Private Eyes,” charted two No. 1 singles — “Private Eyes” and “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” — as well as the Top 10 hit “Did It in a Minute.”

The 1982 release of “H2O” would prove to be the most successful for the band. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, making it the duo’s highest-charting album, and it has been certified double platinum by the RIAA. “Maneater” was the first single off the album and it spent four weeks at No. 1. The other two singles, “One on One” and “Family Man,” both made the Top 10.

The duo claimed their sixth and final No. 1 hit with “Out of Touch,” from their 1984 album “Big Bam Boom.” The album’s second single, “Method of Modern Love,” hit No. 5.

After a move to Arista Records, they released their 13th studio album “Ooh Yeah!” in 1988. The single “Everything Your Heart Desires” hit No. 3. The next album under Arista was 1990’s “Change of Season,” with the No. 11 single “So Close” being the biggest hit from the project.

The duo put out three more albums in the ‘90s and early 2000s. Their last release together was a Christmas album in 2006.

Hall and Oates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. They remain the most successful duo of all time.