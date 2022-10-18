Down & Dirty

Dirt’s flying in the desert this weekend as Best in the Desert racing returns with the King Off-Road Racing Shocks Laughlin Desert Classic race, sponsored by the Laughlin Tourism Commission. This annual “Duel in the Desert” pits several classes of tricked-out trucks, UTVs and cars against a 17-mile off-road course, beginning at the Laughlin Events Park.

The racing action will take place Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 22-23, with racers competing both days to crown an overall champion. Spectator hill at the Events Park will be open to get a great view of the start and finish line.

“It’s a 17-mile loop and it’s got a really cool infield track,” Best in the Desert Event Coordinator Megan Phillips said. “The infield section is updated with a lot more jumps. So they’ll go through the 7-mile infield track and then they go out across Needles Highway. The course is very similar on the back half to what it normally is, but I think people will be really happy about it. We went a little bit longer this time, so we’re pretty excited about that.”

The Laughlin Leap is back this year, with a new format to give anyone a chance at picking up a portion of the $10,000 prize purse.

“The leap is going to be on Thursday,” Phillips said. “This year for the first time we are breaking it up into three classes. The first one is ‘run what you brung,’ for average Joes. If you’ve got a roll cage and a five-point harness and a helmet, come out and try to jump the leap. The registration is open online but we’ll take walk-ins. It’s $150 for anyone and they have to sign liability waivers. Our UTV racers is another class and then cars and trucks is the last.”

Youth UTV racing will take place on Thursday, as Best in the Desert likes to get the next generation of racers involved in the sport.

“Youth races will be noon-5 p.m. Friday and that is open for spectators too,” Phillips said. “It’s as young as 5 and it goes up to age 15. They race UTVs, starting out at the 170s and going up to 1000s. One of the coolest things is a lot of the youth kids that have raced in the past but have moved up to the pro classes, they’ll still come to the youth classes to continue to show support.”

Spectators are welcome to join in every part of the race weekend, including the qualifying and time trials at noon on Thursday, Oct. 20, tech and contingency at the Tropicana from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and a pre-race party after the drivers’ meeting at 5 p.m. Friday night at the Tropicana.

Spectators will pay once for admission to the Events Park and enjoy parking for the entire event.

“There’s a designated parking area right off of Bruce Woodbury for spectators,” Phillips said. “This year it’s $20 for the vehicle, but that goes for all weekend, so if you pay that Thursday at qualifying, you’ll get designated wristbands good for all weekend.”

They will also be allowed to check out vendor row at the races this year.

“Spectators will be allowed into vendor row, which is at the entrance to the pit. They won’t be allowed into the pit, but they’ll be given a special pass so they can go buy merchandise and visit our sponsors at the actual race,” Phillips said. “We’ll have King Shocks and Black Rifle Coffee there.”

If you can’t make it to the race, it will be broadcast live on Sunday.

“Ryde TV is live broadcasting so it will be online on our website,” Phillips said. “It will be all day Sunday starting at 6 a.m. until we finish at about 6 p.m. We will also have a recap of the previous days, including youth events, time trials and the leap.”

For a full schedule of the weekend’s events, visit BITD.com.