Just Let Me Vent

A cranky old man, a redneck, a furry purple guy, a dead terrorist and a jalapeno on a stick walk into a room. What do you have? A Jeff Dunham comedy show, which is sure to have audiences doubled over with laughter.

Dunham performs with this diverse cast of dummies in his ventriloquism act, which has been named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour multiple times.

Dunham was cracking jokes with his classmates in grade school and after receiving his first ventriloquism dummy at the age of 9, he found his passion. He praticed his skill at home and was performing at banquets by middle school and writing a comedy column in his high school newspaper.

While attending Baylor University, he performed at gigs around the country on weekends. In 1988 Dunham moved to Los Angeles and began performing in comedy clubs. Two years later, he had achieved his dream of earning a spot on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”

His appearance led to more T.V. spots and commercials, but Dunham kept grinding through the club circuit as well. He got his first solo slot on “Comedy Central Presents” in 2003 and put out his first comedy special on the Comedy Central network in 2006. The special, “Arguing with Myself,” drew 2 million viewers when it aired, and sold 2 million DVDs.

Dunham has released 10 comedy specials so far, with an 11th set to air next month. He starred in “The Jeff Dunham Show” in 2009 and has made several T.V. and film appearances throughout his career, most recently as the character Pi-Rat on “The Masked Singer” earlier this year.

With a little help from his friends, Dunham has become one of the top-grossing comedians in the business. He has broke Guinness World Records for comedy show ticket sales, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is a best-selling author.

His signature puppets include Walter, an old curmudgeon who is fed up with everyone and everything; Peanut, the frenzied purple doll who is naughty but lovable; Jose Jalapeno on a Stick, who is just what his name implies — a jalapeno who hopped the border from Mexico to the U.S.; Bubba J. is a beer-drinking, Nascar-loving guy from the trailer park; and Achmed is a dead terrorist who blew himself up, leaving him a skeleton. A new friend called Url has made his way into the act as a recluse that is constantly on his cell phone.

All of these characters will be joining Dunham when he makes a tour stop at the Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s Laughlin Saturday, Oct. 15. Read more from our interview with Dunham below.

You began ventriloquism at the age of 9, what initially drew you in to the craft?

“Simply the fascination of what it is — throwing your voice, and using a ventriloquist dummy!”

When was your first performance in front of a crowd?

“In my third grade class I did a book report on ‘Hansel and Gretel.’ I did two minutes on the book, and 10 minutes making fun of my classmates. I think the ratio in my act has stayed pretty much the same since then: Not a lot of substance, but hopefully a bunch of laughs!”

How did you kickstart your career?

“No kickstart. It was a slow, steady climb. In physics, anything that goes up fast, comes down fast. I think a career in show business usually parallels that law of nature.”

How do you decide on the characters you use and their personalities?

“I look at what’s going on in society and the world, and I try to create a character that people can identify with and can respond to, and the new little guy needs to be able to comment on what’s going on around us.”

You have molded some of your dummies. Which ones did you design and where did you learn that skill?

“I designed all of my characters and I constructed all of them but Peanut. The skill was developed over decades by initially studying a few rudimentary books regarding the construction of vent figures. I also got a few tips over the years from other ‘figure’ makers, but mainly it’s been trial and error and simply doing it. The saying, ‘necessity is the mother of invention,’ very much sums up my figure making timeline over the years.”

How did you build your own brand of comedy and how has it evolved over the years?

“My creation of material and my style of comedy has also evolved with society and the audience. Whatever gets the biggest and best laughs is what I build on. I’ll find a subject that I think can be mined for laughs and I just start digging and constructing. When you hear any joke in my act, it’s there because the audience laughs at it.”

How do you ride the line between funny and offensive to capture your crowd?

“It’s a fine line that must be walked up to and stepped over gingerly just enough now and then to get big laughs, but not enough that a large percentage of the crowd is offended. To me, that’s what takes the 30,000 hours of work to make a great comedian. You usually know in your head with 95% certainty how a joke will go over with whatever crowd you’re in front of. You can’t teach that — it’s a trained and learned instinct.”

What is your material centered around at this time?

“There’s not much centrality, just a lot of commenting on the world around us right now — talk about ripe for comedy!”

What can you tell us about your new comedy special?

“I just shot the next Comedy Central special, ‘Me The People,’ last weekend in Washington D.C. It premieres the Friday after Thanksgiving. We’re in post production now and so far, it’s one of my top favorites of the 11 specials I’ve done since 2005.”