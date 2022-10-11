Shopping Spree

There is something for everybody at the biggest shopping event in the Tri-state, Girls Day Out. Cameron Broadcasting hosts the 14th annual event from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Aquarius Casino Resort.

The public is welcome to this free event that brings tons of vendors together in one place to sell unique goods and useful services. Find a perfect fall accessory, get a jump on Christmas lists, or pick up helpful products to use all year round!

“You can stroll through and there’s always something different every year,” Cameron Broadcasting Vice President of Marketing Christine Jaeger said. “I’m always amazed after doing this for so many years, how much variety there is. I would say about 50% of our vendors are return vendors, which is pretty interesting. We’ve heard from a lot of the vendors themselves this is the one show they never miss. We have a lot of new vendors this year too so it will be different —every year is.”

Jaeger said this year she is expecting 65-70 booths. The vendors are coming from as far away as Utah and Texas, as well as Phoenix, California and Tri-state locals.

“The whole second floor of the Aquarius is basically ours that day. We take up the two pavilions and the foyer and we have shopping in all of it. We have the photo booth again in the foyer as well,” she said. “One of our sponsors is Allo and that is an internet cell phone provider new to the area. Swanty’s of Bullhead City, Innovative Health & Wellness and Humana health insurance are also sponsors.”

Shoppers will find popular branded products for sale, such as Scentsy, DoTerra Essential Oils and Color Street Nails, with just one representative per company to keep a variety.

“One of the things that this show does, is it’s brand specific,” Jaeger said. “If you sell a brand, we only have one vendor that sells that brand.”

Of course, as the event name suggests, the majority of products are geared toward the ladies, like jewelry handmade arts and crafts, sportswear, leggings, nail, hair and beauty products, wine parties, essential oils, handbags, kitchen supplies and pillows. Verde Canyon Railroad will also have a booth this year.

It is a family friendly event, so kids and men are always welcome. There will be some booths to pique their interest as well, including home appliances, healthcare services, and Swanty’s will have a booth upstairs as well as a display downstairs and cars to test drive. It’s a great place for guys to find a gift for that special lady in their life as well.

Cameron’s popular radio show hosts will be in attendance, including Jessie from Country KFLG and Bri from The Knack. They will running the ever-popular free raffle, which takes place at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Every guest 18 and older receives a free raffle ticket upon entering the event and has the chance at 30 awesome prizes. Winners do not have to be present right at the time of drawing, but they do have to pick up their prize by the show’s closing at 6 p.m.

“The grand prize is a complimentary three-day, two-night stay at the Aquarius or the Edgewater, two tickets to any concert at the Laughlin Event Center and $100 dining credit – that’s just one prize altogether,” Jaeger said. “In addition, we are also giving away 14 two-night stays to those hotels. We’re giving away Chris Young tickets, a $600 beauty certificate from Innovative Health & Wellness, we have some Phoenix Zoo tickets and we’re giving away family packs to the Crayola Experience in Phoenix, which just opened in the spring. What we do is we post the numbers and you can come back and check the board at anytime up until 6 p.m.”

Grab your gal pals and get to shopping at Girls Day Out this Saturday!