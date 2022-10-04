Bad Rep, Good Time

“I got a bad reputation for a real good time.”

The lyric from the title track off Kid Rock’s latest album “Bad Reputation,” sums up the singer’s story in one line. Extremely popular with his fans and extremely unpopular with his critics — Rock doesn’t do middle ground or gray area. What you see is what you get and Rock has forged a three-decades long music career, racking up fans all along the way who appreciate his straightforward attitude and original style.

Kid Rock, a.k.a. Robert James Ritchie, started out as a DJ, and propelled himself into a multi-platinum, award-winning American rock and roll icon whose musical styles range from hip hop and rock to heavy metal and country, selling more than 26 million albums around the world.

Drugs, alcohol and controversy have also surrounded his name. But Rock has never concerned himself with public opinion. He freely speaks his mind, from politics to party antics, and while some may find him offensive, his fans can’t get enough of the entertainer for standing up for his beliefs and baring his soul.

On the flip side of his party repertoire, Rock is a fierce patriot, supporting America and its military members at every turn. He’s played several shows for military members and has volunteered his time serving them holiday meals. Through his charity organization, the Kid Rock Foundation, he gives to many veteran organizations, as well as children’s causes and natural disaster victims.

He has come a long way from his beginnings in Romeo, Michigan. In high school Rock worked as a DJ at parties, playing for beer. He eventually joined Bo Wisdom of Groove Time Productions in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to perform basement parties for $30 a night. He chose his stage name while performing at these venues — club goers dubbed him “Kid Rock” after they had enjoyed watching “that white kid rock.”

He performed rap and hip-hop with five releases between 1990 and 1997, including a reissue and an EP. After signing a recording contract with Atlantic Records in 1998, Rock broke through with his first major release, 1998’s “Devil Without A Cause,” backed by his popular singles “Bawitdaba,” “Cowboy” and “Only God Knows Why.” The album sold 14 million copies and started his move from hard-hitting rap and heavy metal to a combination of Southern rock, country and blues.

Rock was nominated as Best New Artist at the 2000 Grammy Awards, and “Bawitdaba” was nominated for Best Hard Rock Performance.

In 2001, Rock released his fifth studio album “Cocky,” which contained his hit single “Picture,” a country ballad featuring Sheryl Crow. His self-titled sixth studio album debuted in 2003, and was followed by 2007’s “Rock N Roll Jesus,” which was his first release to chart at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 172,000 copies in its first week. The album’s single “All Summer Long,” became a summer party anthem and a worldwide hit.

In 2010, he released “Born Free,” which was his first all-country album. “Rebel Soul” followed in 2012, which was his last album under Atlantic Records. The next year he moved on to Warner Records and released his self-produced 10th album, “First Kiss.”

“Sweet Southern Sugar,” released in 2017 made the top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. The album’s single “Greatest Show on Earth” peaked at No. 16 on the Mainstream Rock chart and was used as the theme song for the WWE “Survivor Series” released that year.

“Bad Reputation” was released in March and showcases all of Rock’s musical styles, from hard rock and rap on “Don’t Tell Me How To Live,” to soft rock and country influences on “Cold Beer” and “Rockin.'” Rock’s son, Robert James Ritchie, Jr., is featured on the heavier track “Shakedown.” The politically charged “We the People” shouts Rock’s thoughts on the current administration and its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album comes with a “snowflake advisory” warning on the front for explicit content. While the 18-track album is all new music, it’s the same content his fans expect and appreciate from the artist.

Rock is currently on his Bad Reputation Tour and stops Saturday, Oct. 8 (7 p.m.) at the Laughlin Event Center for another sold-out show.