Destined Duo

Hysterical antics, slapstick jokes and real musical talent propelled one incredible duo to superstardom as they delighted crowds over radio, in clubs and television. Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis were the top dogs in entertainment for a decade with their comedy show, which ran from 1946-1956.

Handsome Martin and silly Lewis paired up to play off each other’s talents and had crowds rolling with their hilarious bits, which often were extended with additional improvised material. The pair’s chemistry was undeniable and the fun they were having on stage transferred straight to the audience, leading to their great success.

Shows like that simply don’t exist these days, except through revivals such as the Martin and Lewis Tribute Show, starring Tom Stevens as Dean Martin and Tony Lewis as Jerry Lewis.

That original chemistry is hard to replicate and therefore, not many impersonators attempt the Martin and Lewis duo act. But fate brought Stevens and Lewis together from opposite sides of the world.

Tony Lewis had been performing throughout Australia as Jerry Lewis for more than 20 years and was always searching for a Dean Martin tribute artist who could match him. Little did he know, the stage partner he had been looking for was all the way in Las Vegas.

Stevens had been portraying Martin since his 30s, and was a fan of the singer long before that.

“I’m an impressionist, so I do a lot of voices,” Stevens said. “I’ve been doing Dean Martin ever since the Dean Martin T.V. show came out back in 1964. I always watched Dean and I got my first album of his when I was 14 or 15 and I just started singing his songs and trying to emulate his voice as one of the many impressions I enjoy doing.

“Then as I got older, I was living in Florida and there were these two other gentlemen that were looking for a Dean Martin. One guy was a Perry Como and one guy was a Frank Sinatra. They had a show that they were doing called ‘The Italians Are Coming,’ so I auditioned for them and they loved my Dean Martin, so that’s how I started doing just Dean here and there.”

Stevens moved to Las Vegas and performed in Rat Pack shows and other tribute work, but had never seen a great Jerry Lewis impersonator, so never thought about the possibility of adding a partner to his solo act. However, by chance, a video of one of his performances found viewers down in Australia and was passed along to Lewis, which opened up an opportunity.

“Right after the World Trade Center went down, we did a show with a Sinatra, a Liza Minnelli and a Bobby Darin (tribute) at the Staten Island College and they filmed it,” Stevens said. “I put my segment up on YouTube and in May of 2012, I got an email from this guy from Australia and he said, ‘I want to congratulate you on your work. I think you do a fantastic Dean Martin.’ Tony had been looking for a Dean Martin for 27 years. He had picked up a couple of guys in Australia who tried to do Dean, but he wasn’t very happy with them. Then one night after he got home from a gig at 3:30 in the morning he got a text from a friend that said, ‘I found the best Dean Martin tribute artist.’ So he opened the link up and he saw this video of me at Staten Island College and he was blown away.”

Stevens replied to Lewis’ email and found out he was a Jerry Lewis impersonator and the two began swapping stories.

“He sent me a little video of him doing the typewriter routine from ‘Who’s Minding the Store?’ It was in black and white and he made it look like an old film,” Stevens said. “I’m looking at this guy and I couldn’t believe my eyes, he looked so much like Jerry Lewis.”

They talked on the phone the very next day and discussed the possibility of working together, although the distance would be a challenge.

“As we were talking, he sent me some photos of him, so I Photoshopped a picture of me and him together,” Stevens said. “I sent it back to him and he was at another gig at the time and he opened it up on his tablet and the promoter was walking by and saw it and said, ‘Why did you put your picture next to Dean Martin?’ Tony said, ‘That’s not Dean Martin. That’s a guy from Vegas named Tom Stevens.’ He said, ‘You’re kidding! You guys look incredible together!’ So this guy took this picture and made a poster out of it and just for curiosity’s sake, he put it up to see if he could sell a show. He ended up selling two shows to these clubs in Australia for October. They practically sold out two shows and we didn’t even have a show together. We never had met each other!”

All of a sudden, from different continents, Stevens and Lewis had to put a show together and be ready to perform in five months.

“This was in May, so we had June, July, August, September to put a show together over Skype, working out harmonies, music and routines,” Stevens said. “That’s what we did, and I flew to Australia with my wife. We met Tony for the first time in a hotel room. We had two days to get to know each other. He knew Jerry so well and I knew Dean so well, that we just kind of fell together like a left and a right shoe. It’s amazing how our first show together, we look like we were working together for years.”

The 10th anniversary of that first October performance will be celebrated in Laughlin as this destined duo performs at the Riverside Resort for their first show back since the pandemic. They’ll be in town for five nights, Oct. 5-9, performing their original material.

“It’s as if Dean and Jerry were together today,” Stevens explained. “We don’t do their old bits, but we do their characters. Jerry used to do this bit with a Chinese chef, so we wrote a bit about the Chinese chef. That routine started as a 3-minute routine. Every time we would do another show, we would ad-lib and then go, ‘Oh we gotta leave that in, it got a big laugh.’ Now the Chinese chef is almost 12 minutes long. It’s hysterical, so it kept growing and we kept adding things in. It’s one of the funniest bits in the show.

“Tony does multiple impressions too. So we bring in ‘The Nutty Professor.’ Now Dean and Jerry never did that together because Jerry Lewis created ‘The Nutty Professor’ after they broke up, but everybody is familiar with that character, so we do some things that Martin and Lewis never really did together. So it’s a different kind of a show. It’s a lot of comedy and fun things that we wrote ourselves over the years.”

Audiences young and old will have a laugh when Stevens and Lewis step into character.

“When Martin and Lewis were out, they were the most famous singing/comedy duo in the world, so anybody who is 50 years old and up remembers them,” Stevens said. “Then you have the young people who are curious, who never got to see them. Everybody will enjoy it. It’s just an incredibly funny, fast-paced show.”