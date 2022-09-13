Rockin’ & Reminiscing

A stellar vocal will stand the test of time, and with five-part harmony, Little River Band has done just that. Band members have come and gone, but with the current lineup, LRB’s hits sound better than ever.

They’ve sold more than 30 million records worldwide and were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame at the 18th annual ARIA Music Awards in 2004. In September 2015, the band was awarded Casino Entertainer of the Year at the G2E Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

The hits they laid down between 1976 and 1983, included “It’s a Long Way There,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Man On Your Mind” and “The Other Guy.”

“Reminiscing” was recognized by Billboard as one of the most frequently played songs in the history of American radio, the highest achievement of any Australian pop song internationally.

While some of the band members have changed over the years, the link to the original group is Wayne Nelson, who joined the band at the height of the group’s success in 1980. He provided the lead vocals for their Top 10 hit “Night Owls” and shared duties on the next single, “Take It Easy on Me.”

Nelson continues his role on bass and lead vocals joined by band members Collin Whinnery (lead guitar/lead vocals), Chris Marion (keyboards/vocals), Bruce Wallace (guitar/vocals) and Ryan Ricks (drums/vocals).

LRB has continued to delight fans with multiple album releases in the past decade.

Early 2014 saw the release of “Cuts Like a Diamond” on Frontiers Records. “What If You’re Wrong,” went to No. 1 and stayed there for three weeks. “Forever You, Forever Me” and “You Dream, I’ll Drive,” both climbed into the station’s Top 3.

In November 2016, LRB released “The Hits…Revisited” on World Records which consisted of nine re-recorded hits along with two new songs, written by Nelson, Marion and Rich Herring.

They released “The Big Box” in May 2017. This box set included six discs and a DVD with live footage from their 40th Anniversary Tour.

In 2020, Nelson celebrated his 40th year in the band, making him the longest standing member in the history of LRB. In partnership with Time Life, the band released a “Live” orchestral accompanied CD of the hits called “Black Tie.”

In 2021, the CD Fan Favorites was released to the fans after they voted on their favorite songs from albums released since the year 2000.

The band is currently on a nationwide tour, which includes a stop in Laughlin at the Edgewater’s E Center on Sept. 17 (7 p.m.).

More on the band…

Wayne Nelson

Nelson moved to L.A. in 1978 where he joined Jim Messina’s band. Messina and Little River Band toured together in ’79, then asked Nelson to join for their next tour of Australia, Europe and America. Nelson has seen many musicians and singers come in and out of the LRB family.

”In all these years with LRB, I’ve sung, played, and rearranged our music with many different lineups, each with a different interpretation and style,” Nelson said. “This group of guys is unique in that we all cut our teeth on the same types of music when we were young.

“We have the utmost respect for the history of the band, and for what Little River Band songs mean to our fans, but we always look for a way to bring something new to the stage. We have fun exploring new ways to deliver the songs — recognizable and powerful, with new twists that will delight those fans who like to listen deep and analyze.”

To date, Nelson’s vocal and bass guitar talents are included on 23 Little River Band albums.

Bruce Wallace

Nashville singer/songwriter and guitarist Bruce Wallace plays rhythm guitar and adds a new layer to the vocal harmonies.

Wallace is an Oklahoma native with an accomplished career as a musician and songwriter. He has performed with superstars such as Wynonna Judd, Kid Rock, Shelby Lynne, Mindy Smith, and David Gates of Bread.

He also has written with hit songwriters Liz Rose, Randy Bachman, Rachel Proctor, Dave Berg and Victoria Banks to name a few. Most recently his music can be heard on releases by Trace Adkins (“Damn You Bubba”), Dierks Bentley (“Gonna Die Young”) and Montgomery Gentry (“So Called Life”).

Ryan Ricks

After graduating from Belmont College in Nashville, Ricks played and sang with Lacy J. Dalton for a few years. He went on to tour in his own band and ended up putting down the drumsticks and singing background vocals for Loretta Lynn.

He started a family and changed careers into the computer software world, leaving music for about 15 years. But after a call from an old friend and LRB band member, he got back to his old love, music, playing drums and singing with LRB.

Chris Marion

After college, Marion moved to Nashville and began his playing career, garnering nominations for four Dove awards from the Gospel Music Association. In 1992, he joined with partner Danny Myrick to form Western Flyer and later worked with artists such as Garth Brooks and The Oak Ridge Boys.

In early 2005, he entered the LRB family, and has recorded five CDs with the band since then. Marion has taken his music education to the stage with spectacular orchestral arrangements for LRB’s music.

Colin Whinnery

Whinnery is an accomplished Nashville musician, songwriter and engineer. He has toured as a guitar player with Wynonna Judd, Lonestar, Bryan White and Savannah Jack. On bass, he’s worked with Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Billy Gilman, Bryan White and Tim Rushlow from Little Texas.

Whinnery’s songwriting credits include cuts for Triple Scoop Music Licensing, and have been placed in multiple TV shows, such as “The Young and The Restless,” “One Life to Live” and “All My Children.”

Along with adding a fresh energy to the rhythm section, he shares duties on lead vocals as well.