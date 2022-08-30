Fierce Bliss

A revolutionary rock voice emerged in the early ‘70s when Ann Wilson took the lead in a band called Heart. Backed up by her sister, Nancy Wilson, the women forged a place for female singers in the hard rock genre.

Heart released its debut album, “Dreamboat Annie,” in 1975. Three singles off the album charted on the Billboard Hot 100, including the title track at No. 42, “Crazy On You” at No. 35 and “Magic Man” at No. 9. The album was eventually certified platinum in the U.S., selling 1 million copies and peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Heart was on the ground running and followed up its successful debut with two more albums in 1977. “Magazine” was their second studio album and contained the popular song “Heartless.” Shortly after, Heart released another platinum-selling album, “Little Queen.” The Wilson sisters wrote their signature song, “Barracuda,” for the album, which hit No. 11 on the charts.

Rounding out the decade, the group’s fourth studio album “Dog & Butterfly,” was released in 1978 and achieved double platinum status, peaking at No. 17 on the Billboard 200.

Kicking off the ‘80s, Heart released “Bebe le Strange” the band’s third top-10 album, yielding the top-40 hit “Even It Up” and the No. 8 single “Tell It Like It Is.”

After some personnel changes and a couple of less successful albums, Heart came back with a self-titled album in 1985 which reflected a shift to the glam metal genre. “Heart” went to No. 1 on the albums chart and spawned four top-10 hits, including the No. 1 single “These Dreams.”

“Bad Animals,” the band’s ninth studio album, found Heart with another chart-topping single, “Alone.” They followed that up with another multi-platinum album in 1990, titled “Brigade.”

In the ‘90s, the Wilson sisters began to experiment with other projects. They formed a side band called The Lovemongers and also started a recording studio in Seattle, called Bad Animals.

Heart has continued to record throughout the 2000s, and is the only female-fronted rock band to chart singles and top-10 albums in four consecutive decades, from the 1970s-2010s.

Heart has sold more than 35 million records worldwide, scoring 20 top-40 singles and seven top-10 albums. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Ann Wilson decided to work on a solo career as well, releasing her first album “Hope & Glory,” in 2007. The cover album featured several artists, including Elton John, Alison Krauss and Deana Carter.

Her second solo album, “Immortal,” came in 2018, showcasing covers of hits like “You Don’t Own Me” and “Life in the Fast Lane.”

Wilson just released her third solo album in April, titled “Fierce Bliss,” featuring some covers and originals. She beautifully handles Robin Trower’s “Bridge of Sighs” and enlisted Vince Gill to duet with her on Queen’s “Love of My Life.”

One thing is certain from her most recent project, the rock goddess is still full of spunk and delivers a ballad with the power and emotion to knock you breathless. Don’t miss Ann Wilson at the Edgewater’s E Center Sunday, Sept. 4.