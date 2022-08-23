Livin’ Large

Sometimes reality hits hard, and while it can knock you down for a moment, it may just be the jolt that is needed to break away from the mundane and reach for your dreams. Life is short and each day is gift. That’s the message in Tim McGraw’s No. 1 hit from 2004, “Live Like You Were Dying.”

Much like in the song, Adam D. Tucker suffered the loss of his friend and found a new appreciation for life. Realizing that time can be cut short, Tucker decided he wanted more out of life and took a chance on a new career in music.

“I never picked up a microphone until like 2000-something,” Tucker said. “It was something I never even dreamed of. I come from a small town and you’re not really taught to dream. You’re taught to work in the factory, be a coal miner or a truck driver — it’s hard-working blue collar people. When my best friend died in 2000, I looked at life a little different. I thought, ‘There’s got to be more to life. What can I do to make myself happy?’ I was gong to college full time, I was working at FedEx, but there had to be more. People said I could sing, so I gave it a shot. The rest is history.”

Tucker went to Nashville in pursuit of a recording career, but kept getting the same answer — his voice sounded a little too familiar.

“Every time I went into a recording booth the producers would be like, ‘Man, you have to sing it different. You sound too much like Tim McGraw,’” Tucker said. “I’m like, ‘That’s just how I sing. I can’t do anything about it.’ After hearing that so many times, about six years into my singing career, I decided to do what everybody told me to do and try the Tim McGraw thing. As soon as I did that, the whole world opened up. Immediately I started getting booked and I got a Vegas contract.”

Tucker moved to Sin City and became Vegas McGraw, starting out in a show called “Country Superstars” at the Golden Nugget. While he played in different venues around town, Tucker decided he wanted to hit the road and see the world.

“My main thing has been touring,” Tucker said. “I love seeing the world. Vegas is kind of like Nashville — there’s so much entertainment here. For me, it’s so much more fun to go out to a random county fair in the middle of Oklahoma and show up as Tim McGraw because it’s such a huge draw and people love it and aren’t used to seeing entertainment like that.”

His Vegas McGraw act has taken him all over the country and the world, from the British Virgin Islands to Australia. He’s also opened for more than 45 national touring artists, like Luke Bryan, Taylor Swift and Jason Aldean.

Tucker also was recently chosen to appear on “Clash of the Cover Bands,” a television show produced by Jimmy Fallon. Vegas McGraw was voted the winner over a Keith Urban tribute on episode 3 of the series, as decided by celebrity judges Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor and Ester Dean.

“They were looking for 20 of America’s top tribute acts and they were looking at all genres,” Tucker said. “They found me, called me and asked me if I’d be interested. We had the casting call and I had to interview and they loved me and brought me on. Everybody was so good on the show. It was an awesome experience, spending a couple weeks in Hollywood.”

It’s no surprise these opportunities have been piling up for Tucker, because his heart and soul goes into being Vegas McGraw, along with a lot of hard work.

“Bringing him to life on stage is easy for me, because he is my idol and I love his music,” Tucker said of McGraw. “I’ve seen him probably 20 times and I pretty much know every song he’s ever put out. He’s my Elvis Presley. Anything he did I watched. If he put out a special, I was watching it, even before I started entertaining.”

The more difficult part of the role is the fitness routine, which is required to capture McGraw’s chiseled bod. Not all tributes would have the discipline to stick to Tucker’s regime.

“I was a semipro football quarterback and an all-state basketball player in high school, so I’ve always been in decent shape, but once I came out to Vegas, you learn real fast you have to up your game out here. So it was just, how can I better my act? A lot of it is presence,” Tucker said.

“I don’t think I’ve had a real slice of pizza since 2013. I’ve had cauliflower crust, but not real pizza. I haven’t had a real cheeseburger with a bun since 2013. When I have a ginger ale, that’s a huge deal and that happens once or twice a year. Other than that, it’s a very strict workout schedule.

“When I go into a city, as soon as I land I start researching what gyms are close by and if the hotel has a gym. When you’re on the road if you can’t find a gym, you have to use your body weight. I average 100,000 pushups a year and 70,000 sit-ups a year. Right before a show, I bang out about 200 pushups. I refuse to not workout — it’s part of my gig. Tim McGraw is an inspiration. He’s 11 years older than I am and the man is in incredible shape. So that’s my goal, to continue on the path that I am.”

Tucker has another added talent which sets his show apart. He does impressions of several Las Vegas icons, which makes up the “Vegas” portion of Vegas McGraw.

“I go by Vegas McGraw, because the audience gets two shows in one — they get Vegas and they get Tim McGraw,” Tucker said. “I’m there to please the Tim McGraw fans, but in the last part of the show I include my movie influences. I do a ‘Grease’ bit, a ‘Blues Brothers’ bit and I’ve auditioned for the ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ Broadway musical so I bring Johnny Cash to the stage, I bring Elvis Presley, I bring Jerry Lewis and Carl Perkins.”

Sometimes Tucker has a couple of special guests with him as well — his daughter, Lilly, and son, Beau, who have both joined him on stage before.

“I try to show them that if Daddy can do it, anybody can do it,” Tucker said. “I’m hoping to bring my boy with me this time. He’s 7 years old and he’s sung on stage with me in 11 states. My girlfriend who is incredibly supportive, Trista Touchstone, also tours with me a lot. She’s my right and left hand, helping me all along the way.”

Tucker will play as many of McGraw’s hits as he can pack into the show when he comes to the Riverside Resort Aug. 25-28.

“It’s a fun, energetic show,” he said. “People think of country as just a guy standing up there singing. Oh no! This is a country rock and roll show. There won’t be much of the stage I won’t touch. I’ll jump out in the audience and find me a cute grandma and sit on her lap and sing to her. I do all that stuff!”

There’s one song in particular that he said is his favorite to perform because it brings back good memories.

“My favorite personally, is ‘Indian Outlaw,’ for nostalgia purposes,” Tucker said. “When I went to high school, our mascot was the Indians. I was the all-conference quarterback and we went to the state championship game and that was the same year that ‘Indian Outlaw’ came out. So you can imagine, being in a small town, and ‘Indian Outlaw’ is blaring while you’re playing football for a team called the Indians in the state championship. It was like storybook stuff. So that one has a big spot in my heart.”

The audience favorite? Well that goes back to the touching tune that inspires us all to live big.

“His biggest song is ‘Live Like You Were Dying,’” Tucker said. “That’s the one song you immediately see his fans respond to. It gets people, and after the show they come up to you and tell you what that song means to them. Usual it’s due to someone passing or going through a tough time. So immediately after I perform ‘Live Like You Were Dying,’ I try to pick the crowd back up because it can be kind of a showstopper.”

Every song in the show will invoke some emotion and with his big Vegas-style finish, everyone will be out of their seats. When Vegas McGraw comes to town, you can bet that you’ll like him, love him, and want some more of him!