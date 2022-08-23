Aday at the spa keeps us looking and feeling in tip-top shape, from rejuvenating facials to relaxing massages. Exfoliate, hydrate and refresh with a trip to Jean Jeffrey The Salon & Day Spa within the Riverside Resort.

Owner Brittany Laughlin opened her spa in 2018 to offer Laughlin guests and area locals a soothing spot to enjoy a number of facial and body treatments, along with hair and nail services. She also owns Jean Jeffrey The Salon in Bullhead City.

The spa offers luxurious services to fit any guest’s needs, from therapeutic to deep tissue, hot stone and pre-natal massage, along with body wraps and scrubs.

They have added special techniques and products to better target specific issues as well. For instance, the Cellulite Be Gone Cupping session helps drain the lymphatic system and target cellulite.

“We offer a Bellabaci cupping system that has a homeopathic essential oils serum and complex,” licensed massage therapist Elizabeth Prichard said. “It uses a modern cupping technology so it doesn’t need heat or pumps. The cupping helps to reduce cellulite by stimulating the lymphatic system. It’s a very relaxing service and it’s clinically effective. We suggest multiple sessions in order to get the optimal results.”

Cupping is also available as an add-on service to a facial or massage.

“We do offer a cupping add-on service and that is more of a sports cupping,” Prichard explained. “It’s the same system, it just uses a body mechanic serum oil instead of the Cellulite Be Gone serum. That one is going to focus more on the muscular system rather than the lymphatic system. Cupping is also offered as an add-on for the face to help with opening up the sinuses, reducing fine lines and wrinkles and reducing inflammation.”

Prichard said they also offer a CBD massage, which is extra helpful in relieving tension.

“There are two options for the CBD massage,” Prichard said. “We have the oil that goes all over the body and that’s infused with CBD. Then we have a more potent yoga balm and that has a high concentrate of the CBD, blended with Frankincense oil, St. Johns and peppermint. You would think the peppermint would be kind of cooling, but it actually gives off a very nice warm feel. Overall, CBD is very effective at relaxing the muscles and tension throughout the body.”

Laughlin said her spa’s most popular body service is the Head to Toe Massage, which as the name suggests, targets the entire body with a relaxing Swedish massage, foot and hand reflexology and a comforting scalp massage.

On the facial side, the premier service is the Triple Platinum Facial, which will leave your face hydrated and smoother than ever.

“The Triple Platinum Facial is our most advanced facial and it incorporates our dermaplaning, as well as microdermabrasion for the exfoliation portion,” esthetician Taryn Timmis said. “Then it includes our silver foil mask and ends with an ampoule infusion. It is completely customized per the client’s skin, from the cleanser all the way to the dermal layering at the end as far as moisturizers.”

Dermaplaning and microdermabrasion get the treatment started by removing unwanted dead skin cells and peach fuzz from the face.

“For the microdermabrasion we have a diamond tip suction tool that goes across and it picks up the dead layers of skin cells that are lingering on the skin and it also helps with lymphatic drainage across the skin because it has vacuum suction as well,” Timmis said. “Dermaplaning uses a medical grade scalpel and we go in and take off the fine vellus hairs on the surface of the skin as well as the dead skin cells.”

Dermaplaning is a great alternative to facial waxing for those with sensitive skin, achieving a smooth look and feel.

“Your makeup goes on a million times better after it,” Laughlin said. “It’s basically just getting rid of all that dead skin and little fuzzy hairs and it’s an incredible difference.”

Once the skin is prepped, the facial continues with a Babor silver foil mask.

“The silver foil mask is very anti-aging and super hydrating, especially for this area where we are often times depleted of hydration,” Timmis said. “It gives nutrients back to the skin and it’s very beneficial for toning and tightening.”

The service is finished off with a Hydra-Plus Ampoule infusion and dermal layering moisturizer.

“The ampoule infusions are little glass vials that activate when you break them open, then the serum is massaged into the skin,” Timmis said. “Dermal layering is customized based on the client’s skin types. We have gel based moisturizers as well as cream moisturizers. Then we put on eye cream and lip balm.”

Coming up for the month of September, guests can indulge in a spa special that includes a Skinovage European Facial with a Gua Sha treatment for lymphatic draining, a Swedish massage and revitalizing back scrub. This is a two-hour treatment for $190.

Laughlin only uses the best organic products in her spa, and some of them she even makes herself. Last year, she introduced her new line of home fragrance and bath products, which can be purchased in limited quantities at the spa, as well as her salon in Bullhead City.

“Making the scrubs in house, we can customize the ingredients and scents,” Laughlin said. “When customers smelled them during their service, they were like, ‘Wow that smells amazing, I wish I could take that home!’ So I thought, how neat would that be to sell our products? When I travel on vacation I know when I see something that says ‘made in’ wherever I am, I have to have it. So all of our products say ‘made in Laughlin, Nevada,’ because I make them all here on property. We have scrubs, bath soaks, at-home scent diffusers and a shower spray that smells like eucalyptus. You spray it on the shower wall right before turning it on and it creates a spa-like smell and environment.”

On the salon side, Jean Jeffrey uses Pai-Shau hair products and is the exclusive retailer for the hair care line in the Tri-state area.

The full-service salon offers men and women’s haircuts, colors, styling, bridal hair and makeup, waxing, manicures, acrylic nails and pedicures.

All of the products used in the salon and spa are available for purchase, along with gift items like Finchberry soaps and the Jean Jeffrey signature smudge pots.

“Around any holiday, we do little retail baskets that we make up so people can buy a gift,” Laughlin said. “We have a lot of cute little knick knacks and fun boutique items for gifts. We also have gift certificates.”

Coming up in October, Jean Jeffrey will once again be selling breast cancer awareness T-shirts and caps with $5 from each item sold being donated to the We Care Cancer Foundation in Bullhead City. Laughlin then matches the amount raised to donate to the cause.

The spa is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are suggested. Call 702-298-2686 to make a reservation. The spa is located on the second floor of the Riverside Resort, past the Bingo hall.