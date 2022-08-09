With a fiery attitude and talent to burn, Eddie Griffin was destined for the entertainment industry. He’s no one-trick pony. Griffin can dance, act and perform stand-up — all of which he does successfully.

Griffin opened a dance studio at age 16 and had some high-profile clients. He choreographed halftime shows for the Kansas City Chiefs.

A few years later, he found his next talent and career venture — comedy. Accepting a dare from his cousin, Griffin hopped onstage at Sanford and Sons comedy club and turned his 3-minute time slot into 45 minutes with a standing ovation at the end. The reaction was enough for Griffin to move to Los Angeles and give stand-up a real shot in 1990.

He became a staple at The Comedy Store and his hilarious antics led him to roles in film and television as well. In the early ‘90s, Griffin appeared in “The Last Boy Scout,” “Coneheads” and “Jason’s Lyric,” among others.

Soon he was starring in the TV series “Malcolm & Eddie” with Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Griffin played a fast-talking tow truck driver who usually got the pair into trouble. The show lasted for four seasons and in 2000 Griffin won Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the NAACP Image Awards for his role.

Around the same time, Griffin was also appearing in several music videos for the likes of Snoop Dogg in his “Gin & Juice” video and Mariah Carey in her “Honey” video. Griffin also contributed and performed on rapper Dr. Dre‘s multi-platinum selling albums “The Chronic” (1992) and “Chronic 2001” (2001).

In 2003, he released his live stand-up concert film “Dysfunktional Family,” which he wrote, starred in and produced. The subject matter focused on his family members and the film featured footage from a family reunion in Griffin’s hometown of Kansas City.

Griffin wrote and produced his next comedy special “Freedom Of Speech” in 2007, followed by “You Can Tell ‘Em I Said It!” in 2011. In 2018, Griffin’s next comedy special “Undeniable” premiered on Showtime, followed by “E-Niggma” the next year.

He continued acting in varying roles throughout this time as well. Griffin starred in a dramatic role beside Denzel Washington in John Q (2002), then switched gears the same year to play the lead in “Undercover Brother,” a satirical spy action comedy.

He has starred alongside Eddie Murphy in the hit feature “Norbit” (2007), tried his hand at a Disney flick with “Beethoven’s Big Break” (2008) and played the pastor opposite Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the 2018 feature film “A Star is Born.”

Griffin was a part of “The Comedy Get Down” mockumentary T.V. series and tour, starring alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Charlie Murphy, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley. The 2017 series showed a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road for the five comedians.

Most recently, Griffin appeared in “The Comeback Trail,” a crime comedy film with Tommy Lee Jones, Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman, and “Bad President,” a small satirical piece on Donald Trump’s time in office.

Griffin has a weekday residency at the Sahara in Las Vegas and also performs stand-up on the road on weekends. He will take the stage at the Tropicana Laughlin’s Pavilion Theater Saturday, Aug. 13.

Griffin’s stand-up material typically concerns race relations, politics and current events. His show contains profanity and is not suitable for children.