Beach Bliss

Picture this: Gliding along beautiful blue water with a refreshing cool spray kicking up as you speed by towering mountains, exploring endless coves while the sun shines on. All you need is a couple of buddies to share the perfect summer day, right here at Lake Mohave.

With 237 miles of shoreline, this local lake is a pristine spot for boaters and beach-goers from all over the region. About 7.5 miles from Laughlin, Katherine Landing is the hub to Lake Mohave with boat launching, watercraft rentals, lodging and more.

The National Park Service reports more than 1.2 million visitors to the Katherine Landing recreational area each year. With all of its amenities, it’s not hard to see why guests choose to spend their summers there.

It is a full-service marina, with rentals for ski boats, fishing boats, ski and wakeboard equipment, and everything in between. New this year at Katherine Landing are the Deluxe Tri-toon boats.

“Our new Classic Deluxe Tri-toon boats are equipped with Mercury 150 horsepower mercury outboards, powerful enough to pull skiers and wakeboarders with ease yet smooth enough to provide an excellent cruising experience for family groups,” Katherine Landing’s website stated.

You can rent boats and equipment for a two-hour minimum, up to an entire day or even a week. Boat prices start at $75 to rent a fishing boat, up to the Deluxe Tri-toon boat starting at $250. There is a $500 boat security deposit for all boat rentals as well. Summer rental hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. For reservations, call 928-754-3245 ext. 3603.

If you are bringing your own vessel, Katherine Landing has short-term and long-term boat slips to rent.

The retail store, Lake Mohave Outfitters, is onsite to purchase snacks and beverages, as well as boating equipment and any last minute supplies you may need. Fuel and ice stations are located on the property and at the dock.

For a full meal, visit the café from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. They serve fresh American comfort food like burgers and onion rings, and pick up a tasty breakfast burrito before you head out in the morning.

If you are coming to fish, remember to purchase a fishing license from the Arizona Game and Fish Department online at www.azgfd.com/license/, or licenses are available at the Bullhead CIty Walmart.

The summer months are prime time for bass and catfish at Lake Mohave, so grab your pole and head over for a little fishing therapy.

There are also numerous coves that offer sandy beach areas to lie out and soak up the sun. The Telephone Coves and Princess Cove are nearby, with Princess Cove offering a second boat-launch.

To use the swim beach at Katherine Landing, rent a cabana for your crew and enjoy and entire day catching some rays in the sand. Each cabana is spaced with plenty of room apart for a private beach experience for your group of up to 10 people.

A cabana rental includes one cabana with curtains, two lounge chairs, two chairs, one couch, one small table, one ice chest with ice, one shaded shore lounge chair and two beach toys (paddleboard/pedal boat). The weekend rate (Friday-Sunday) is $385 and weekdays are $290. Call for availability.

For additional water toys, there is a beach rental shack on the swim beach offering kayak, stand-up paddleboard and pedal boat rentals for cabana guests.

If you are looking for a weekend getaway, there are several options for lodging right at Katherine Landing. First there is a three-bedroom, two-bath house for rent that comes with a fully-equipped kitchen and a patio with a charcoal grill.

The Lake Mohave Lodge also offers newly-renovated rooms, from a standard double to a large kitchen suite, with all the amenities, including flat-screen TVs and air conditioning. Pets are welcome in the lodge and the house for an extra fee.

If you want to get a little closer to nature there are also RV sites with electric, water and sewage hookups, along with laundry and shower facilities. Several dry campsites for tents and RVs are also available.

Katherine Landing is part of the Lake Mead National Recreational Area and fees to enter the park are $25 per vehicle and an additional $16 per vessel (good for seven days). Annual passes are also available for $45 per vehicle and $50 per vessel.

For more information on the park, see KatherineLanding.com.