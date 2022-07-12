Tacos and tequila is a good time guaranteed. You can have both and help raise money for area kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River annual Fiesta fundraiser.

This year, the margarita party is back with a new variation and location. Combining two events into one, the club has added the silent auction from their usual Bids For Kids event into the Fiesta, and expanded to the E Center at the Edgewater for one big party at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 15.

“We had to cancel our Bids For Kids in January because of COVID issues, so we decided to kind of make the best of the situation and combine the auction with Fiesta, because Fiesta is always one of our most popular events,” Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River CEO Autumn Boyle-Robinson said. “We always end up with the most people there, so it just seemed like a really good fit to expand Fiesta. In addition to being able to bring over the auction element, we’re also able to expand by being at the E Center.”

There will be plenty of room to stretch out and bust a move as local band Gigbutt plays live in the E Center.

“We’ll have a live band and a dancefloor, because everybody always wants to dance at Fiesta and there’s never any room, so we’re excited to be able to expand that option,” Boyle-Robinson said. “So there are multiple things to focus on, as far as the auction, music and dancing, and of course, the delicious margaritas.”

Guests will get to sample drink creations from several booths, ranging from sweet and fruity to salty or spicy. Sometimes the glass is even smoking or bubbling over. Anything is fair game for the businesses who are competing to serve the most unique, yet tasty concoction of the night.

Teams of bartenders from local casinos, restaurants, saloons and businesses try to create the best margaritas they can to win the title of Best Blended Margarita, Best Margarita On the Rocks and Best Nonalcoholic. And those in attendance get to sample all the various creations for the price of admission. There also is an award for Best Booth as an incentive for participants to create a festive atmosphere.

A panel of judges will determine the winners in each category. This year, the judges include Mayor Tom Brady; Tony Smith, General Manager of Findlay Chevy Buick GMC; Barbie Barrett, Fire Marshall of Bullhead City Fire Department; and Dan Oehler from the Legacy Foundation.

There is also a People’s Choice award determined by those in attendance in the form of tips in each booth’s jar. The team with the most tips wins the award.

As partygoers sip their way across the room, they can also be checking out the numerous auction items, donated by several area businesses.

“We have a diamond ring set that’s over two carats, we have a very plush mattress from Mattressland, Disneyland tickets, a TJ Watt signed jersey, concrete from S&S Concrete, a lot of certificates from local businesses and all sorts of fun items,” Boyle-Robinson said. “We really try to make sure we have a full variety, everything from sports memorabilia, all the way to stuff for the kids.”

And bidding couldn’t be easier at this event, so guests don’t have any hassle taking part in the auction while enjoying drinks and dancing.

“We utilize a platform called Givesmart, which allows people to preregister so that when they get to the event they don’t have to spend a whole bunch of time on their phone,” Boyle-Robinson said. “The E Center is a big room, so if we were doing a traditional silent auction people would be putting on a couple of miles trying to keep track of your bids, which takes some of the fun out of a social event. So the platform does the hard work for you. Once you put in your starting bid, the platform will send you a text notification when you have been outbid and with the click of a button you can up your bid so you don’t have to run back and forth. At the end of the night when the auction ends, it automatically closes everything and you can pay from your phone and pick up your items. The other benefit is, if somebody is unable to go to the event, they are able to bid from home on everything except the live auction items, which will be the bigger items.”

Guests can check out the items that will be up for bid right now at clubriver.org. All of the funds go toward providing a safe and fun place for kids to play and learn, at a price that cannot be beat for after school and summer care.

“We service kids in five different clubs, all the way from Laughlin to Fort Mohave, so we are expanding our services and want to make sure we are able to provide the best care at an affordable rate,” Boyle-Robinson said. “The normal cost for our after school program is $87 a month and that includes a meal and services Monday-Friday. We have our big Fort Mohave build that we are working on raising capital for as well.”

Fiesta tickets are $50 per person and include entry into the event, unlimited margarita tasting and a taco/fajita buffet provided by the Edgewater. There also will be a full bar available with drinks for purchase.

For ticket information, go to ClubRiver.org or call 928-763-1411. Advance purchase is suggested as the event typically sells out.