Father’s Day Dining

Dad deserves to be treated to a delicious meal for Father’s Day this Sunday. Take him out to one of the Laughlin resorts to enjoy the specials listed below.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius will offer two featured meals for Father’s Day. Guests may choose between a 24-ounce Porterhouse steak or an 8-ounce blackened salmon with sundried tomato-Béarnaise. Both entrees will be served with baked potato and fresh broccoli, a choice of soup or salad to start, and either apple or cherry pie for dessert. The specials are available from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 for $35 per person or $31.50 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full.

Harrah’s

The Range Steakhouse is serving up a Father’s Day favorite. The Jack Daniel’s Ribeye special will be fire grilled to your liking, topped with a Jack Daniel’s grilled onion sauce and served with a hand-crafted, twice-baked potato. The special is available from 4 p.m.-close Friday-Sunday, June 17-19 for $74.95.

The Beach Café will offer the Rancher’s Ribeye special, with a fire-grilled ribeye steak topped with onion straws, served with vegetable medley and a loaded baked potato. The special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, June 17-19 for $26.99.

Tropicana

Brew Brothers has a tasty special on tap for Dad. Bring him by the bar and grill for a Burnt Ends Burger, which includes a seasoned beef patty, slowly smoked brisket ends, Brew Brothers BBQ sauce, fried onions and brew fries. The special is available from 4 p.m.-close Friday-Sunday, June 17-19 for $18.99.

Carnegie’s Café will feature 6-hour smoked pork ribs, fire grilled and finished with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce and crispy onion strings. Served with choice of soup or house salad, French fries and chef’s vegetables. The special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, June 17-19 for $23.99.

Riverside Resort

Riverview Restaurant will offer a Father’s Day special of BBQ ribs and shrimp scampi, served with choice of soup or salad, potatoes and a vegetable, with pie a-la-mode for dessert. The special is available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, June 19 for $15.99.

Take Dad to the Riverside Buffet, for a Father’s Day Champagne Brunch, featuring more than 60 hot and cold items. The salad and deli bar will include Ambrosia salad, seafood salad, antipasto salad, fruit salad, cucumber tomato feta cheese salad, chicken pasta salad, three-bean salad, peel-and-eat shrimp and more. Specialty items will include pot roast, honey mustard chicken, pork Florentine, beef goulash, salmon pesto, shrimp scampi, ravioli lasagna, chicken cordon brie, crab cakes and much more. There will be a carving station with roast beef, ham and turkey, and a BBQ and South of the Border corner. The buffet is open from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday June 19 and costs $24.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids ages 4-12.

Don’t forget about the Prime Rib Room, offering prime rib, chicken cordon bleu or a fish selection, with a full salad and dessert bar. The Prime Rib Room will open at 4 p.m. Sunday and costs $22.99 per person.

The Gourmet Room is a decadent choice for Father’s Day, serving French, Italian and Steakhouse specialties. It will open at 5 p.m. Sunday with its regular menu. Reservations are encouraged; call after 4 p.m. at 702-298-2535 ext. 5739.

Avi

MOONSHADOW Grille is featuring a Father’s Day Surf and Turf special, including a 12-ounce prime top sirloin accompanied with hand-breaded coconut shrimp and served with your choice of soup or salad, vegetable and one side. The special is available from 4 p.m.-close Saturday, June 18 and 3 p.m.-close Sunday, June 19 for $48. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-535-5555 ext. 3243.

Feather’s Café will serve a Redeye Ribeye Father’s Day special with a 12-ounce ribeye cooked to your liking and topped with redeye gravy. It is served with chef’s vegetable of the day and your choice of sides. The special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 18-19 for $19.99.