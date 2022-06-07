Tropical Getaway

A slice of the island life rests just 40 miles from Laughlin at Pirate Cove Resort about 11 miles southeast of Needles, California. This resort offers almost every water activity and tropical drink you could want, along with beautiful white sandy beaches.

The resort’s tagline, “Close to home. Far from everyday,” couldn’t be more fitting for Tri-state residents. Once you arrive on the Pirate Cove beach, you’ll feel as if you’re on vacation at a tropical locale, not just down the road from home.

With a boat launch, watercraft rentals, cabins, a bar, restaurant and more, all you really need to bring is your swimsuit and some sunscreen. Even if you forget those, the boutique and general store have you covered. They carry clothing, sunglasses, gift items, snacks, ice, boating accessories and more. The store is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Activities

The Cove is perfect for partying like a pirate or a relaxing day with the family. Whatever activities you enjoy, there is something for everyone here.

The Pirate Cove Marina holds 250 boat slips with 12’x24’ and 24’x24’ spaces. Docks without water or electricity cost $35 per night, or $200 for a week. Beach parking is $35 per day. The price is $20 to enter the park for the day with your vessel and use the seven-lane boat launch. They also offer a 24/7 gas dock to fuel up whenever you need.

If you don’t have your own boat but want to be captain for the day, Arizona Watersports has a location right at Pirate Cove, offering boat, pontoon, and jet ski rentals. You can visit their website at www.arizonawatersports.com to see what they have available.

For special occasions you can charter the Pirate Cove yacht, available seven days a week from dawn to dusk. The yacht will travel anywhere between Laughlin and Lake Havasu, with an itinerary customized for each client. The yacht is equipped with an air-conditioned cabin, a shaded upper deck, TVs, restrooms and a bar. Cruises start at two hours and can accommodate up to 40 guests. Custom catering options are available. Call 928-846-5583 to book.

Pirate Cove also boasts more than 3,200 miles of off-road trails to explore. Bring your toys and cruise around the desert, then cool off in the river. Trail maps for the area can be found at piratecoveresort.com/off-roading.

If you just want to get away, relax and suntan you can do that too! All are welcome to “unwind the pirate way.” Sip on a frozen concoction and listen to live music or a DJ from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. every Saturday. After a few hours at this beach oasis all worries are left behind.

Stay the Night

If you want to make a vacation out of your trip to Pirate Cove, there are a few options. Bring your RV for the weekend — there are several different full-hookup sites, some with “easy access” to the beach and fire pit rentals available. Look online or call 760-326-9000 to view the available sites. There is a tent camping area along the river as well.

You can also rent an RV through JR RV rentals. Contact JR at 928-680-2886 for reservations.

Located within the RV Resort and Campground, the Children’s Water Playground features a covered playground with a rock climbing wall, twisty slide and a water spray park.

If you want to be closer to the action at the Cove, you can rent one of the cabins along the boardwalk. Just a short walk to the restaurant and bar, these luxurious cabins come fully furnished, including dishes and utensils, three flat-screen TVs, washer and dryer, full bathroom with shower, and a private patio with a stainless steel grill. Wifi and Dish TV are also included. The cabins sleep up to six people.

Visit piratecoveresort.com for details or email info@piratecoveresort.com with questions.

Restaurant and Bar

Open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, the restaurant offers waterfront dining for lunch, happy hour and dinner. There is a new menu, which includes all kinds of appetizers, salads and sandwiches, seafood and even steak. The restaurant and bar is also the spot to grab a specialty bucket drink. The Pirate Cove bar has a list of these giant alcoholic slushies that can help you cool off from the blazing sun.

They offer free water taxis to shuttle guests beached across the channel to the restaurant and bar.