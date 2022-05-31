Southern Fusion

Southern rock is a genre all its own, yet a mix of many influences. It’s not exactly classic rock, or quite country or blues. It’s a blend of all three, with roots in the southern states, absorbing all of the flavors and culture from the region.

The Marshall Tucker Band is one of the pioneers of Southern rock, creating this musical fusion in 1972.

Prior to the band’s forming, six young men from Spartanburg, South Carolina, were playing in various groupings around the area. Then several of them went into the service during the Vietnam War. After returning from Vietnam and working regular jobs, the guys got together and decided to take a serious crack at a music career. These men included lead vocalist Doug Gray, lead guitarist Toy Caldwell, bassist Tommy Caldwell, flautist/saxophone/keyboard player Jerry Eubanks, rhythm guitarist George McCorkle and drummer Paul Riddle.

“We each had a trade — I worked in a bank and Toy was a master plumber,” Gray said. “We all did those things for a year, but then we started thinking, you know, we attracted a lot of people when we played in different bands, what would happen if we all got into one band? So we started playing around, seeing how it sounded. When we did, it was unique.”

They didn’t have a band name yet, but they did have a gig. While rehearsing for their show, the guys fell upon a moniker that ended up sticking for 50 years and counting.

“We rented a rehearsal hall that Marshal Tucker had used before us — he only used one ‘L’ for Marshal,” Gray recounted. “His name was on the key for the hall. So we added that second ‘L’ and said, ‘OK for the show comin’ up this weekend we’ll use that name. Come to find out we were opening for Jimmy Hall and the Wet Willie Band and also the Allman Brothers.”

The Marshall Tucker Band made a splash at the show and before they knew it, were on their way to fame.

“They took our stuff we had already recorded down to Phil Walden at Capricorn Studios and he immediately signed us,” Gray said. “Then all of a sudden Toy Caldwell wrote a number of great songs, probably two albums worth, and it seemed to be overnight. We started cutting records and we were on the road. We never expected this. How could you possibly expect anything to happen?

“Our following all of a sudden went from playing Kenny’s Castaways in Manhattan for 66 people, to playing and opening for the Allman Brothers and 22,000 people in Madison Square Garden, all within two months. I still don’t believe it!”

The band’s self-titled first album was released in 1973 and contained their ever-popular song, “Can’t You See,” written by Toy Caldwell. Their choice to add the memorable flute section on the song would become a signature sound reappearing in many of the band’s top tracks, like 1977’s “Heard It in a Love Song.”

For their next album, the band began its long working relationship with another Southern voice, Charlie Daniels.

“Our relationship started in Nashville, Tennessee, at the auditorium downtown and we were all there for a benefit,” Gray said. “We saw Charlie and we were supposed to play next, and Charlie came in the dressing room and said, ‘I heard there was a bunch of redneck guys from Spartanburg, South Carolina, in this band.’ We kind of hit it off then, ‘cause it was either that or get in a fight. Then we started touring together on and off.”

Daniels played on several of Marshall Tucker Band’s albums thereafter and the two groups took turns opening for one another and jamming on the road. Daniels released an album called “Fire on the Mountain” in 1974 and the following year Marshall Tucker Band charted a single of the same name. With this connection, the two bands began culminating a possible Fire on the Mountain Tour for the future.

“Charlie and I had been working together on different things and had been planning a tour for the past 30 years,” Gray said. “He had a record called ‘Fire on the Mountain,’ we had a single called ‘Fire on the Mountain’ — both of them were successes. He and I after every show, would sit together and say, ‘Once all the ducks get in a row, we’ll go out and do this thing.’”

Finally in 2020 they had the tour put together and were getting ready to take it on the road, when the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in their plans. Then tragedy struck when Daniels passed away in July 2020, ending the dream of their tour.

Marshall Tucker Band had suffered their own tragedy, long before Daniels’ passing. In 1980, Tommy Caldwell died in a car accident. Mourning the loss of his brother, (and earlier the loss of his other brother Timmy) Toy Caldwell carried on with the band but it wasn’t the same. Toy left in 1984, followed by the other remaining original members, except Gray and Eubanks (who retired in 1996). With Caldwell’s blessing, Gray rebuilt the band to carry on for their fans.

“Toy and I had this understanding that, if you want to keep on going, keep on going,” Gray said. “But he had already lost two brothers, so it was time for him to leave. Then George decided he was going to leave too and the others. But we had this understanding that the next person would go on. They’re the ones that told me I should keep on going. The pressure came down on me to make the right decision for the band.”

As the original voice of the band, Gray forged ahead and added new band members, which currently includes B.B. Borden on drums, Ryan Ware on bass, Marcus James Henderson on keyboards/flute/sax, Chris Hicks on guitar and Rick Willis on guitar.

This year, Marshall Tucker Band celebrates its 50th anniversary and is making a long awaited return to Laughlin to play the Edgewater’s E Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

“We travel around the country letting people know that Southern rock and roll is a bunch of different styles — we interweave a lot of kinds of music. It’s good-time music,” Gray said. “It’s very much a blessing that I’m able still to be out there and do it. Southern rock and roll will never die.”