Very Best of Van

Memories of “skippin’ and a-jumpin’ in the misty morning fog” with an old love, turned into a song that instills a nostalgic charm of happier times in listeners who may not even relate to the lyrics, yet can’t help but smile and sing along whenever “Brown Eyed Girl” plays.

The iconic tune penned and sung by Northern Ireland artist Van Morrison, simply brings joy with its pop rock composition, despite telling the tale of a relationship lost. The thoughts of singing together and laughing in the sunlight keep the memory bright and warm, and thus captures audiences of all ages.

“Brown Eyed Girl” was Morrison’s first single as a solo artist in 1967, peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has received more than 10 million U.S. radio air plays and is the most played song of the entire ‘60s decade. It has been featured in numerous films, and even video games and literary references.

Despite its undeniable popularity, Morrison wasn’t that thrilled with his song. It was released on his first album, “Blowin’ Your Mind,” produced by Bang Records, which was an unfavorable partnership for him.

Record producer Bert Berns had worked with Morrison previously while the singer was part of the band Them. Berns then recruited Morrison to his label as a solo act, but released his first album without consulting him, nor awarding him any royalties for the song, leaving a dark spot on the otherwise bright future for Morrison.

Luckily, Morrison found a new label, Warner Bros. Records, who bought out his contract from Bang the following year. They released his next album “Astral Weeks” in November 1968, which garnered critical acclaim for Morrison’s songwriting and the mystical folk and blues feel.

Morrison’s third album, 1970’s “Moondance,” has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA and featured a more commercially successful rock sound, rather than the artistic expressions of “Astral Weeks.” While differing in themes, both of these albums have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, as well as his single, “Brown Eyed Girl.”

Morrison is known for his many musical changes throughout his career, from pop to rock, blues and even country, as spotlighted in a few tunes on his 1971 album “Tupelo Honey.” Over 55 years as a solo act, he’s released more than 40 albums, including his latest, “What’s It Gonna Take?” which debuted just last Friday.

With such an extensive catalogue and incomparable sound, Morrison holds a special place in music history. Yet, while a renowned star, he shied away from the mainstream fame and therefore, may sometimes be overlooked. Certainly his repertoire is less common among the tribute business, which left an avenue open for longtime fan and musician Gary Coppola.

“It seemed like with tribute bands there was an opportunity to work,” Coppola said. “There’s a trend of gigs for tribute bands so it just made sense as a musician to put one together, and the one that resonated with me was Van. I think it’s a little rarer, so I think it’s more unique to do that. I haven’t really seen any other Van tributes out there.”

Coppola started his tribute last year, called Wild Night — A Van Morrison Tribute. The name is taken from Morrison’s song “Wild Night,” which was featured on his 1971 “Tupelo Honey” album.

Coppola has always been part of the music business and has worked as a recording engineer and done sound production for film.

“I was always into music since I was young and then I went to school and got an engineering degree because I’ve always had a knack for science and math,” he said. “When I settled in Los Angeles, I started working in film as a production sound mixer. I have 276 independent film credits.”

He has been a musician since childhood when he took piano lessons and taught himself how to play guitar.

“There was always music in the house, always a piano in the house,” Coppola said. “My dad would sing and they were always playing records, so I guess it came from that.”

He joined a rock band at age 14 and began performing live.

“I first started playing gigs when I was 14,” he said. “It’s been ongoing throughout my whole life, on and off as I moved around. I was in Ohio for a while going to school and after that I went to Florida. Then I came out to California in the ‘70s and started playing professionally again.”

Coppola was drawn to blues music and often covered acts like Steely Dan and Morrison with his band.

“I started covering some of his (Morrison) stuff and whenever I did it, I always got a lot of positive feedback from it,” Coppola said. “Everybody really responded to my version of him, so it just seemed like a natural progression. I incorporated more of his material into my show and then tribute bands seemed to become a thing, so it just organically grew out of that. I’ve always been a fan. I think he’s a great artist — he’s great lyrically and melodically and a great singer.”

He put his band together with players he knew in L.A.

“I wanted a horn section so it’s an eight-piece band — three horns, two saxes and a trumpet,” Coppola said. “That gives me the flexibility to do pretty much whatever I want. I play guitar sometimes, and then I put the guitar down and play a little harmonica.”

Wild Night will bring Morrison’s most recognizable hits to the Riverside Resort for the first time, Thursday-Sunday, May 26-29. The show will span Morrison’s career and all of his genres.

“There’s a lot of variety, that’s what’s so great about his stuff. It goes from ballads to blues — it’s not all the same dance,” Coppola said. “My favorite is probably ‘Into the Mystic.’ ‘Come Running’ is another beautiful song of his.”