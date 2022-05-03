Mother’s Day Dining

Treat Mom to a scrumptious brunch or delightful dinner in Laughlin to celebrate her on Mother’s Day.

HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN

The Range Steakhouse will dazzle Mom with a petite filet with crab and lobster-stuffed prawns. A grilled filet mignon on a pool of red wine demi-glace is accompanied with two champagne lemon butter-drizzled crab and lobster-stuffed jumbo prawns and poached asparagus. The special costs $84.95 and is available from 4 p.m.-close Sunday, May 8.

The Beach Café will feature Atlantic grilled salmon with a lemon herb butter served with mashed potatoes, a medley of vegetables and choice of soup or salad. The special costs $19.99 and is available from noon-close Sunday, May 8.

AVI

Feather’s Café is serving a Mother’s Day garden veggie quiche. This generous portion of savory quiche is filled with an array of garden vegetables, surrounded by a hash brown crust, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, and served with your choice of sliced tomatoes, cottage cheese, or hash browns (please allow extra time for cooking). The special costs $14.99 and is available from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 7-8.

MOONSHADOW Grille will offer a creamy chicken pomodoro dinner. A lightly-breaded, pan-seared chicken breast is served on top of linguine pasta tossed in creamy garlic and tomato sauce, finished with parmesan cheese and basil, and served with rustic bread. The special costs $39 and is available 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, May 7 and 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Reservations are encouraged (party limit of six); call 702-535-5555 ext. 3243.

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

Carnegie’s Café is serving an herb-roasted prime rib roast with au jus served with chef’s vegetable medley, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and choice of soup or salad. The special costs $25.99 and is available from noon-close Sunday, May 8.

AQUARIUS

Café Aquarius will feature two celebratory offerings for Mother’s Day. Guests may choose between a 12-ounce grilled herb pork chop with applewood-smoked bacon dressing, garlic herb mashed potatoes and fresh broccoli and cauliflower; or an 8-ounce blackened salmon with sundried tomato-Béarnaise. The entrees will be served with a choice of soup or salad to start and wild berry cheesecake for dessert. The specials cost $30 per person or $27 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full and are available 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.

RIVERSIDE RESORT

The Riverside Buffet will be hosting a Mother’s Day champagne brunch featuring all of your breakfast favorites, as well as pot roast, honey mustard chicken, pork Florentine, beef goulash, salmon with pesto sauce, shrimp scampi, ravioli lasagna, chicken cordon bleu, crab cakes, a carving station with roast beef, ham and turkey, a BBQ section, south of the border corner and a full salad and deli bar. The buffet costs $24.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids ages 4-12. The champagne brunch is served 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

Riverview Restaurant will offer a Mother’s Day special starting with house salad or soup, an entrée of chicken cordon bleu with shrimp scampi, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of potato. Top it off with a piece of chocolate cake for dessert. The special costs $15.99 and is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

The Prime Rib Room is great for special occasions, serving your choice of prime rib carved tableside, chicken cordon bleu or a fish selection. There is a full salad, potato and dessert bar included. The price is $22.99 per person and opens at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

The Gourmet Room will be serving its regular menu and opens at 4 p.m. Sunday.