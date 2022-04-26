Run to the River

Rally your biker pals, it’s time to ride into the Tri-state and enjoy four days of gorgeous scenery, great live music and parties along the river at the Bullhead River Run.

Event Coordinator Larry Topping is bringing the run back, bigger and better, with two main locations in Bullhead City, and his annual Ink Mayhem tattoo convention across the river in Laughlin at the Aquarius Casino Resort. There will be activities all day long at all three locations.

The Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse at 3663 Bullhead Parkway and Bullhead City Community Park at 1251 Highway 95, will be the two headquarters for entertainment. Vendors will be set up, there will be food and drinks for purchase, biker games and live bands will be playing throughout the day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, April 27-30 at both locations. Admission is free to these outdoor events. No outside food and drinks are allowed within the fenced-in premises.

Riders are welcome to come and go as they please. Part of the draw to Bullhead River Run is the great riding in the area, around Route 66, up to Oatman, and along Casino Drive in Laughlin. There is plenty to explore in the area, and then stop back to chill at the event sites.

There will be bike shows, a car show and the Miss Mayhem pageant with nightly eliminations at the Anderson Fieldhouse. There will be a “Best of Day” award given out each day as well to the coolest bike spotted on the lot.

“Each day we’re going to be doing a Best of Day award for bikes,” Topping said. “So between the two lots, we will be our own judges and pick a bike that will be Best of Day. To be considered, you just have to have showed up on the premises and we will tag your bike because it’s that bad***.”

RV camping and tent camping is available at Community Park and outside food and beverages are allowed in this area. To reserve a space, visit bullheadriverrun.com.

If you want to enjoy a few adult beverages without worrying about driving back to your hotel, there will be overnight security at both lots to ensure your bike is safe. So make sure you are safe as well, and take a cab to the hotel and return to your bike the next morning.

There are three different passes for the event, which all include a limited edition rally T-shirt and raffle tickets for a chance to win great prizes from local businesses and rally vendors.

The Let Me Ride pass is $25 and includes the T-shirt and five raffle tickets. The Ink Me Up pass is $60 and includes the T-shirt, 10 raffle tickets and full weekend entry to the Ink Mayhem tattoo convention. A Let’s Party pass is $90 and includes the T-shirt, 20 raffle tickets, tattoo convention weekend entry and entry to the Saturday night After Mayhem After Party.

There is only one official after party, which will be 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday at the Edgewater’s E Center. Without the Let’s Party pass, entry costs $15 online or $20 at the door. There will be bar games, drink specials, dancing and live music by Suicide Clutch and Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers — The ZZ Top Tribute. Miss Mayhem will also be crowned at the after party.

Friday night inside the Anderson Fieldhouse, there will be a special concert featuring Quiet Riot, Count’s 77, Aces & Eights and Savage Kat. Quiet Riot was the first heavy metal band to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts with its legendary album “Metal Health,” featuring the songs “Bang Your Head” and “Cum On Feel The Noize.” TV star Danny Koker, from “Counting Cars,” is also bringing his band Count’s 77 to the show. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with music lasting from 8 p.m.-midnight. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at bullheadriverrun.com.

There will be several spots around town to keep the party going after 9 p.m. on the other nights of the rally. See the “Showtimes” and “Area” pages for live music listings.

There is a $15 per day entry fee at the door for the Ink Mayhem tattoo convention at the Aquarius, unless you purchase one of the passes. Ink Mayhem opens at 11 a.m. each day, with tattoo seminars, raffles and contests throughout the day.

Wednesday, tattoo artists will compete in the Art Fusion Black and Grey contest at 2 p.m., Small Color at 7 p.m. and Best of Day at 10 p.m.

Thursday is the Best Traditional and Best Lettering contests at 7 p.m., Best Asian Design at 9 p.m. and Best of Day at 10 p.m.

Friday is the Large Black and Grey and Large Color contests at 7 p.m., Best Realism at 9 p.m. and Best of Day at 10 p.m.

Saturday is the Small Black and Grey and Best Portrait contests at 7 p.m., Best of Day at 9 p.m. and Best of Show at 10 p.m.

Check out the contests and book a time to get an awesome piece done while top artists from across the country are in town, designing and tattooing custom pieces.

There is a bike raffle happening in conjunction with the rally, for a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Bob with just 10,900 miles on it. Raffle tickets for the bike are $100 apiece with just 300 total sold. Tickets can be purchased on the website.

There is a raffle ride happening at 8 a.m. Friday, with registration from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at River Dog Grill at 2046 Highway 95 in Bullhead City. Stops will not be released ahead of time, so participants must pick up a packet during registration. The ride costs $20 per person and includes a T-shirt and raffle tickets for prizes from local businesses and vendors.

The annual Men of Fire Poker Run will be held Saturday, with registration from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at Anderson Ford at 2585 Highway 95 in Bullhead City. The cost is $30 for riders and $10 for passengers, with proceeds benefitting the River Fund Inc. veterans account. In nine years, MOF has raised $95,000 for the cause.

“The River Fund veterans account helps get veteran’s off the street and helps them get to their VA appointments because we don’t have a VA in town,” MOF President Ryan Granath said. “Basically they help them get back on their feet.”

After registering and picking up a packet at Anderson Ford, there will be seven stops to visit, in no particular order, including Hooch’s 95, River Dog Grill, Topock66, Pirate Cove, Red Dog Saloon, Great American Pizza, Oatman/CoolSprings and then ending at CoVeu Drinkery & Eatery. Cards must be turned in at CoVeu by 3:30 p.m. There will be prizes for first, second and worst hand. Food will be served at CoVeu, and there will be thousands of dollars in raffle prizes given away.

For more information and a full schedule of the weekend happenings, visit BullheadRiverRun.com.