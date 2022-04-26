Convincing Voices

When it comes to putting a tribute act together, the difference between a cover band and a true recreation is in the details. Finding the right singers and musicians is imperative, and no easy task.

The founders of Private Eyes — The Premier Tribute to Daryl Hall & John Oates had a hefty challenge in searching for a lead singer who could replicate Hall’s incredible vocals. Band managers Karl Louis and Chris Willshire had their share of struggles finding their guy, but eventually they did find the perfect voice.

“We kind of learned the hard way why there weren’t many Hall & Oates tributes, because once we started to audition people, it was hard to find somebody that could sound like Daryl. He has such a unique voice,” Willshire said. “Eventually we found somebody who had the voice, we rehearsed and for our opening, we had three shows booked in a week. So we were going to come out with a bang and then the morning of our first show I woke up and had a voicemail from our singer and the poor guy was devastated, his mom had just had a stroke. He had to hop on a plane and head to Florida immediately to take care of his mom. So we had to cancel those three gigs and then we had to move forward.

“So we were starting all over again. I was putting out ads nationwide to find a replacement and we ended up coming across Mark Wilson, who was actually on our radar because he fronted a Steely Dan tribute that was successful around here. So we knew who he was but he was hard to get a hold of, but when I put out my ad looking for a new Daryl, he responded. He was a big fan and he sent me a couple samples and I was like, ‘Holy crap, he’s our guy!”

Along with Wilson on Hall’s parts, the group includes Nate Beausoleil as Oates, Willshire is music director and plays bass, Mat Miranda is on drums, Andre Ribeiro is on keyboards and backing vocals, Stephen Herring is on lead saxophone and keyboards and APJ is on saxophone, vocals and wind controller.

The wind controller is an interesting addition to the band that helps complete the sound on stage to replicate the songs as they sound on the albums.

“A wind controller looks almost like a clarinet, but he runs it through a sound module through his laptop and he can access keyboard sounds,” Willshire explained. “So you control it with your breath like a clarinet, but he can hit bongo sounds, sometimes he plays percussion with it, sometimes he’ll do a keyboard line, sometimes he’ll play a trumpet sound and then blend it with our sax player and it sounds like a brass section, so it’s a really cool way to help us get some sound accuracy to relay what’s going on, on the album.”

Playing the music accurately is the top priority for this group, as they want to honor the originals.

“This is a tribute to the catalogue and the career of Daryl Hall & John Oates,” Louis said. “We pride ourselves on being the best in the U.S. because we’ve got the right guys and it begins and ends with our Daryl. Just finding each band member that understands the material and reproducing it faithfully and authentically was trickier than we thought. A lot of people hear Hall and Oates and think simple pop songs, but there’s nothing simple about it.”

Since founding Private Eyes in 2018, they have meticulously put together their stage show, hitting every note with precision and delivering all of the hits just as people will remember them from the albums.

“I think our concert experience, first of all, is sonically album-accurate renditions,” Willshire said. “You don’t even get that with Hall & Oates these days because they choose to do their own version because they’ve been doing it so long. They’ve got their own crafted 21st century version of Hall & Oates that they do. We basically try to bring the same energy and musicianship of what you would see in a Hall & Oates show, but sounding like what people would know from the radio from the 1970s and ‘80s.

“People will say to us, ‘Wow, you guys sound just like them!’ Which is the best praise a tribute band can get from the audience. Nate sounds just like John Oates vocally and Mark sounds just like Daryl, and that’s something that we’re really proud of.”

That classic sound paired with outstanding songwriting is what made Daryl Hall & John Oates the best-selling duo of all time, with hits such as “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do),” “Maneater” and “Out of Touch.”

Louis said his favorite song they perform from the duo is one that tends to be a surprise to the audience.

“My favorite song is ‘Everytime You Go Away,’ that Daryl and John really did on their breakthrough album. The ‘Voices’ record from ‘80 was really their key breakthrough because, they’d had hits before that, but they were coming off of a couple records that didn’t sell well. But they really delivered on that ‘Voices’ album,” Louis said. “But it’s a deep cut so you’re average Hall & Oates fan may not be that familiar with it, but everybody knows the Paul Young version from 1985 which was a No. 1 hit in America. So when the band pulls ‘Everytime You Go Away,’ every time I’m in the audience I hear a hardcore fan say, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re going to do this.’ Because no other Hall & Oates tribute does it. That’s my favorite part of the show because everybody knows the song but you rarely see even Hall & Oates do it. There’s a reason Paul had the biggest hit with his pop version, so ours is kind of this hybrid of how Paul Young did it live and how Hall & Oates did it live.”

Willshire has his own favorite song, which he credits as their most “accurate” recreation.

“Mine is probably ‘I Can’t Go For That,’” Willshire said. “We always try to have a couple of ‘moments’ in the show and that is one where we really are able to do some fun solo stuff on it. It tends to be a really high-energy moment where everybody gets going. That song is maybe the most sonically accurate, because we’ve actually been able to recreate that beginning drum loop that runs throughout the whole song. Our drummer has got that note-for-note, so to me, I kind of enjoy that authenticity.”

Laughlin guests can choose their favorite when Private Eyes debuts at the Riverside Resort April 27-May 1.