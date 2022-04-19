Quite the Character

Drawing laughter from a crowd, whether it be a few friends or a packed theater, is a gratifying experience.

“It’s fun to make people laugh,” Jon Lovitz said.

The comedian of 40 years has always loved goofing around and making jokes from the time he was a teenager and fell in love with comedy after watching a Woody Allen film.

“Well I first saw a Woody Allen movie when I was 13, so that’s when I wanted to be a comedian,” Lovitz said. “Then I saw the movie ‘Lenny,’ with Dustin Hoffman about Lenny Bruce, when I was 16. So I went and bought their comedy albums and I used to do their routines in my college dorm.”

While attending U.C. Irvine as a drama major, Lovitz performed a sketch he wrote at a college event. After his bit, an unknown comedian at the time, followed, and gave him a little advice. The comedian was Robin Williams, about nine months before he would breakout on the sitcom “Mork & Mindy.”

“When I was in college, people would say, ‘Why aren’t you more serious? Why are you always goofing off?’” Lovitz recalled. “And I’d go, ‘I don’t know, I like making people laugh.’ I’d have to apologize for it. I remember Robin Williams, when I did that show, I asked him, ‘Do people ever ask you why you’re never serious? What should I say to them?’ He goes, ‘Oh just say, ‘Why aren’t you ever funny?’”

Also while in college, Lovitz learned how to stand out by putting his own personality into his comedy.

“At Irvine, they always said, ‘Use what’s unique about you and your personality and put that in your work.’ Like how you are when you’re around your best friends, when no one else is around.”

After college, Lovitz started taking classes at an improv theater in Los Angeles called The Groundlings. He moved his way through the theater until he was in the main troupe that performed regularly.

“I was in the classes and the Sunday company for a year and a half,” Lovitz said. “Then I got in the main company in September of ‘84, and then in January of ‘85 they had a new show and I was doing my pathological liar character. We got great reviews in the ‘Hollywood Reporter’ and then unbeknownst to me, in March, Jim McCauley, who booked ‘The Tonight Show,’ was at the show and I didn’t know it.”

McCauley liked the set and booked the Groundlings comics onto “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” Lovitz’ pathological liar sketch he performed on the show drew some attention and he got an agent. His agent helped propel Lovitz’ career beyond what he thought was possible.

“My agent said, ‘Hey what about ‘Saturday Night Live?’ They’re auditioning.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, right.’ Because to me, it was just like a pipe dream, just ridiculous. It was another world. I never thought I’d be in that show.”

But after several rounds of auditions, Lovitz did make the cut and brought over a few of his characters he had developed at The Groundlings to SNL.

“I created the liar character, but I didn’t know what to do with the character after the first time, so I always give credit to A. Whitney Brown after that — it was the two of us writing and he really helped me expand the character,” Lovitz said. “I learned how to write jokes from him and I was good at editing. We learned from each other and were a great team.

“Then Master Thespian, I wrote that, but after the first one they have you write it with people. They wrote the Devil character. They’d write a sketch and then cast you in it and you’d make the most of it. Or they’d do political stuff, like Michael Dukakis running for president, and they’d go ‘we can make you look like him.’ Then you’d go and study him and learn the impression.”

Lovitz’ stint on SNL lasted from 1985 to 1990. During that time he also began acting in movies and television. He’s made appearances in several popular sitcoms, such as “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” as well as numerous comedic films, from “Three Amigos” to “The Benchwarmers.”

“My character in a ‘League of Their Own’ — they wrote that for me and I loved doing that. That was probably my best character,” Lovitz said. “Then the cameos I do in Adam Sandler’s films are always fun. Then I did ‘City Slickers II’ and I got to play Billy Crystal’s brother. That was a great part.”

He began his standup career nearly 20 years ago, after getting over his nerves.

“It was something I always really wanted to do, but I’d get on stage and I was really nervous and it was too much,” Lovitz said. “But I like it (standup) because I get to write and perform my own material, which I did a lot on SNL. So it’s very satisfying and it’s a challenge.”

After two years on stage, he was headlining standup shows and gets to share his own unique brand of humor with fans all across the country.

“I talk about COVID and politics and how I think we’re in the middle of a big social change,” Lovitz said. “It’s my opinion and I’m presenting my sense of humor about it. If you do that, you’re not going to be like anyone else.”

Take the chance to see Lovitz while he’s in town at the Tropicana Laughlin’s Pavilion Theater Friday, April 22 (8 p.m.). This is an adult show, not recommended for kids.