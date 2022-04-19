There is a good argument that the 1970s produced some of the greatest music of all time. Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, Queen, Journey, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and so many others were changing the musical landscape and inspired listeners who were lucky enough to grow up during that decade.

Along with the hard rockers of the ‘70s, there were country and folk singers who were just as popular with their clean-cut, easy listening tunes. These were the artists who most influenced Steve Leslie, a singer, musician and award-winning songwriter, who stars in the tribute show “How Sweet It Is! Steve Leslie Sings James Taylor.”

“John Denver was my guy in the ‘70s. I wanted to be him when I grew up because I loved his voice — it was just so clear and I loved the fact that he was the healthy musician,” Leslie said. “I kind of gravitated toward the fresh-faced kid who walked in the woods a lot. I was kind of that guy too.

“What a great pleasure to have grown up in the ‘70s. That music on FM radio — you had Barry Manilow, then you had Elton John, then you had the Eagles and on and on and on. It was just so much great music and most people even today would say that was a really special era. So I was lucky to be influenced by those singer/songwriters of the ‘70s like John Denver and James Taylor.”

Not only is Leslie influenced by Taylor, but he naturally has the same look and sound as the artist.

“It goes back to when I was 15 and friends would say, ‘You know who you sound like? You know who you look like? You remind me of James Taylor.’ So I always kind of had that doppleganger thing with James. And I’ve never really tried to sound like him, I just do,” he said.

Leslie started performing onstage at 15, but he was getting into music even before that.

“You know, I don’t remember starting,” he said. “My brother said I started playing guitar and writing songs when I was about 11, but honestly I don’t really remember. It just seems like I’ve always been doing it. I certainly have other interests, but as far as what I was most passionate about, it’s always been music. And not just country music, or James Taylor music, just music in general.”

Leslie went to college in Eastern Kentucky to study jazz guitar and after graduating, began teaching the art.

“I love to teach the craft. I’ve taught at Berklee College of Music in Boston and Bellmont University in Nashville,” he said. “I remember teaching guitar to these kids and almost overnight they traded their flying V electric guitars and ACDC T-shirts for cowboy boots, acoustic guitars and cowboy hats, because of Garth Brooks. He brought all of those rock and roll teenagers into country music, and so consequently my students wanted to learn country songs. And I’m like, ‘That ain’t cool. Country? Yuck!’ But when I started listening to the radio in 1990, it was some of the best songs I had ever heard in my life. That era in country songwriting in Nashville was some of the best craft we’ve ever done. So I was like, ‘Wow these are country songs?’”

His newfound interest in the country genre pushed him to take a leap and go for his dream of a career in songwriting.

“I just started studying country songs and sort of tipped my singer/songwriter style toward the country commercial market and said, ‘I’m going to go for this.’” Leslie said. “The idea of becoming a professional songwriter for a living was a dream that I had when I was 10. So I went to Nashville in 1992 with a bag full of really good songs and got my first publishing deal nine months later and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

He’s written several songs for country’s biggest stars, from George Strait to Kenny Rogers.

“Well I’ve had more album cuts than singles on the radio, but I’ve been blessed to have songs recorded by Ricky Skaggs, George Strait, Mark Chestnut and Darius Rucker,” Leslie said. “Darryl Worley — I had like 23 cuts with Darryl. He’s a dear friend and I had three singles with him on the radio. I had a Kenny Rogers single, that was cool. It was called ‘He Will, She Knows.’”

Leslie received a Grammy for the title cut to Skaggs’ 2004 Best Bluegrass Album of the Year “Brand New Strings.” He learned of the win from a special message after returning home from vacation.

“I didn’t think we’d win and the songwriters don’t get a ticket to the awards, so we went to Florida as a vacation,” he said. “I kind of forgot about it and when we got back from Florida, the answering machine was blinking and it was Ricky Staggs backstage at the Grammys. He didn’t have to do this but he was so sweet to have left a message. He said, ‘Steve, I’m back here at the Grammys and I’ve got this award in my hands. If it wasn’t for you songwriters none of this would be happening. Oh, I’ve got to go. I love ya’ and Jesus loves ya’ too.’ Sweetest thing in the world. Most artists don’t even know who wrote the songs they’re singing.”

Along with his successful songwriting and teaching career, Leslie records his own music and also started his James Taylor tribute, which he is bringing to the Riverside Resort for the first time Wednesday-Sunday, April 20-24 (8 p.m.).

“It’s been like six or seven years in its different manifestations,” Leslie said. “Then when I got an agent I said, ‘OK, it’s time to take this serious.’ It became the real thing with performing art centers and contracts. So I got a band together in Nashville. Some of the best musicians in the world are here and they couldn’t wait to play this music. So I’ve got a killer band that loves to play great songs, which James’ music is, of course.”

Some of those great songs include, “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight,” “Copperline,” “Steamroller Blues,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Sweet Baby James.”

Leslie also will occasionally play a couple of his original songs, which are always a hit with crowds as well. Guests can purchase his CDs after the show or listen to them online on any streaming platform.

“I have a record that’s been out for a year and a half called ‘Sonia,’ and it’s kind of adult contemporary jazz stuff,” he said. “I took those influences and abilities that I have on the guitar and went more for contemporary jazz really. Then there’s a record before that called ‘In the Middle,’ that has more country songs.”

James Taylor fans will relish in this tribute of timeless music from a familiar and friendly face, who treasures the music just as much as they do.

“If they love James Taylor’s music they’re going to just fall in love,” Leslie said. “If they love that music they’re going to hear it again and it’s going to sound as fresh as the first time they heard it. It’s so close. But it’s cool that I don’t have to be an impersonator. It’s never been that kind of tribute band for me. It’s just like I get to be myself and I have the same sort of presence. They can tell I love it — it just comes out of me.

“For a guitar player, it’s great music to play because it’s sophisticated. So I get to play great songs with great melodies, that are of a certain era, but really they’re timeless. It’s just going to be warm and fuzzy.”