Shined to the nines with motors purring, classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will cruise into town this weekend to show off the care and customization that goes into a real collector’s item. Not only that, but these autos will be helping raise money for local charities as part of the River Cruizers, Inc. 22nd annual Hot Rods & Harleys show.

All makes and models are welcome in this show, held Thursday-Sunday, April 21-24 at the Tropicana Laughlin North Parking Lot. In fact, motorcycles are just as much a star of the show, with six awards given just to bike categories.

Registration is open from 9 a.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Saturday. Car and truck registration costs $50 and motorcycle registration is $25. Participants will get a goodie bag with a show T-shirt. There is 24-hour security on the lot, but cars can come and go as they please.

Gates and participant parking opens at 8 a.m. each day with the activities running from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Sunday will be the awards ceremony at 8:30 a.m. outside by the DJ tent.

“Saturday is the show and shine, that’s the main event,” River Cruizer Club President Fred Young said. “People show off their cars and the judges go around and pick out their favorites for all the different categories. The president’s choice, the Tropicana’s choice and best bike are the three major awards and those three winners will end up on next year’s T-shirt.”

There will be plenty going on all three days, from raffles to DJ entertainment and pinstriping by Mike Schartel. There is a poker cruise at 10 a.m. Friday and a poker walk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The poker cruise takes 30-45 minutes and it’s going to cruise to different areas of Laughlin, out to Davis Dam and back, over the bridge to a couple places in Bullhead,” Young said. “You purchase a hand before leaving and then at each of the stops you draw a card and then the winning hand gets half of the pot. The poker walk is at various stops inside the Tropicana.”

It is $10 per hand for the poker cruise and $5 per hand for the poker walk. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Friday for the cruise and at 9 a.m. Saturday for the walk.

There will be a live auction at 3:15 Friday and Saturday, with several different items for bid, such as car parts, appliances and gift certificates.

There is an open header contest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The headers are the exhaust on a car, and they normally go from the headers through the exhaust pipe through a muffler, but if you have open headers they have cutouts and they open it and it’s just loud as all get out,” Young said. “So whoever makes the most noise wins. We have a decibel meter to judge it.”

Spectators are encouraged to come out and enjoy all of the fun. A $2 donation is accepted at the gate to go toward the River Cruizers’ many charitable causes.

River Cruizers Inc. is a 501c7 that has donated more than $600,000 to community nonprofits over the years. Just a few of the 501c3 organizations they have supported include Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation, Fort Mohave Tribal Band, Food for Paws Pet Pantry, Bullhead City Boom Softball Team, Keeping Hot Rodding Alive Youth Program and the Kingman Young Marines. They also give out 10 scholarships to local high school students each year.

Janis Young is the club’s chair for donations and scholarships. She and Fred joined the club in 2011 after moving to the area from Sacramento, California. She said they enjoy working with other car enthusiasts to provide entertainment to the Tri-state, while also giving back to area youth.

“I just feel that the River Cruizers are like one big family, we all work together well,” she said. “I think over the past five years or so, this club has really gelled and we get jazzed about helping kids with their education, so it’s fun when we’re out there working.”

Those interested in joining the River Cruizers can call Fred at 928-514-5063.