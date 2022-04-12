Easter Dining

Enjoy an Easter Sunday feast with the family at one of the Laughlin resort restaurants, serving up special menus for the holiday.

Avi

Feathers Café is serving an Easter dinner of honey-glazed ham with roasted sweet potatoes and green beans with bacon and onions. The special costs $19.99 per person and is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

MOONSHADOW Grille will provide a special menu for Easter; regular and Two For $55 menus will not be offered that day. Easter entrée choices will include lamb chops with chimichurri sauce for $45, braised short ribs for $42, parmesan-crusted salmon for $45, chicken en papillote for $36, crab and pancetta linguini for $38, slow-roasted prime rib king cut for $56 and queen cut for $45. All entrees are served with carrot coconut soup or salad, choice of side and bacon-wrapped asparagus. Complete the meal with one of their fabulous desserts, including regular cheesecake for $9, tiramisu, five-layered chocolate cake or cheesecake with salted caramel, strawberry or chocolate truffle sauce for $10. Easter dinner is available from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, April 17. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-535-5555 ext. 3243.

Pioneer

Bumbleberry Flats will offer an Easter special including choice of soup or salad, followed by herb-crusted pork loin with chef’s creamy marsala sauce served with house vegetables and mashed potatoes. The meal is finished with a piece of carrot cake for dessert. The special costs $19.99 per person and is available from 4 p.m.-close Sunday, April 17.

Tropicana

Carnegie’s Café will add a special starting with garden salad or soup, followed by honey bourbon grilled country ham with green bean amandine and Yukon gold mashed potatoes. The special costs $16 per person and is available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

Harrah’s

The Range Steakhouse is serving a decadent Easter dinner of fire-grilled Colorado lamb chops with red wine demi, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and butter baby carrots. The special costs $85 per person and is available from 5 p.m.-close Sunday, April 17. Reservations are encouraged; book on OpenTable.com.

Beach Café will offer a special starting with garden salad or soup, followed by honey bourbon grilled country ham with green bean amandine and Yukon gold mashed potatoes. The special costs $16 per person and is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

Riverside Resort

Riverside Buffet will host an Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch with more than 60 hot and cold items, including a salad bar with Waldorf salad, carrot and raisin salad, crab salad, deviled egg salad, peel-and-eat shrimp and fresh fruit. Specialty items will include seafood Newburg, maple-glazed ham with pineapple salsa, smoked beef brisket with bourbon sauce, grilled bratwurst, salmon with dill sauce, chicken marsala, shrimp scampi and more. The carving station will feature roast pork, leg of lambwith mint demi and roast beef. Of course all of your favorite breakfast items will be available, along with an extensive dessert station. Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch costs $24.99 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 4-12. The brunch buffet is open from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

Riverview Restaurant will be serving up an Easter special of glazed spiral ham with apple cranberry chutney, choice of potato and seasoned vegetables, choice of soup or salad and strawberry cheesecake for dessert. The special costs $15.99 per person and is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

The Prime Rib Room will be serving prime rib, chicken cordon bleu, baked ham or a fish selection, with a salad bar and dessert station. The cost is $22.99 per person and the room is open from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

The Gourmet Room is another decadent option for a special Easter dinner, featuring a French, Italian and steakhouse menu. The Gourmet Room is open from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, April 17.