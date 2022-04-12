Urban Cowboys

One rough and tumble honkeytonk got the ride of its life, when it became the feature of the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy,” starring John Travolta and Debra Winger.

Gilley’s Club in Pasadena, Texas, was known as a hub for live country music, a huge dancefloor and all the action young folks in the Houston area were looking for, seven days a week.

Country musician Mickey Gilley owned the club with Sherwood Cryer. Gilley was the regular act on stage, but several other big names took their turn, including Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and Waylon Jennings.

Gilley had found the top of the country charts starting with his hit “Room Full of Roses” in 1974. His success continued through the ’70s and catapulted into the ’80s after his cover of “Stand By Me” was featured in “Urban Cowboy.” His recording career through those two decades produced 17 No. 1 country hits, many of which were crossover pop hits as well.

Gilley’s bandmate Johnny Lee also found fame with the release of the movie, when his song from the soundtrack, “Lookin’ For Love,” topped the charts.

Both men and the club were boosted into the spotlight, and fans of the film flocked to Gilley’s for drinks, dancing and a try at the mechanical bull.

While initially everyone wanted a piece of the “Urban Cowboy” hangout, its notoriety eventually waned. The club closed in 1989 and burned down the following year. However, Gilley’s legacy could not be destroyed. More than 30 years after the club’s closing, Gilley continues to tour and play his music for fans. He is back at the Riverside Resort with Johnny Lee April 13-17. Here’s what Gilley had to say last time we talked.

Tell us about the show you’re bringin to Laughlin.

When I come on I try to take ’em through my life in music. It’s been very rewarding for me, and that’s the reason we’re coming out to Laughlin, we always enjoy coming out because we get to perform the songs as close as we can to the recordings, and the people who like good country music get to enjoy it when they’re here.

Between me and Johnny, we’ve had 30+ No. 1 songs, and I try to stick to what I recorded because people come to hear me do the songs they’ve heard on radio. People come to hear the hit songs, so we’ll go back on the stage and do the hit songs — three songs I have to do in the show is “Room Full of Roses” from ’74, and I have to do “Don’t The Girls All Look Prettier at Closing Time,” and “Stand By Me.”

Johnny Lee had “Lookin’ for Love,” then he and I join forces at the end of the show to do the Urban Cowboy music, and that takes 20 to 25 minutes. We try to make the show entertaining and interesting, we tell ’em some corny jokes, and get them to laughing.

The whole “Urban Cowboy” movement changed a lot of people’s opinions about country music.

It changed a lot of things because it did a lot for western wear, jeans, and boots and hats. It gave everybody a different perspective of life because of John Travolta who was comin’ off Saturday Night Fever and the disco craze into a country music thing that just exploded all of a sudden.

The movie changed your life, too.

It turned into a blessing for me because it changed my life and my career. Johnny has the biggest record on the soundtrack with ‘Lookin’ for Love,’ and of course, I had ‘Stand By Me,’ but we’re having a good time presenting the music — the music is still going to last from now on ’cause they’re great songs.

What was Gilley’s like in its heyday?

It was a real joint, and when the “Urban Cowboy” film was released, you couldn’t get in the club. It was just packed every night, people had to come see what it was all about, you know. That mechanical bull was a rodeo-training device, it was never meant to be in a club, but Sherwood Cryer was trying to attract the people that went to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and the Pasadena, Texas rodeo. Not only did it attract them, but it attracted everyone who wanted to try and be a cowboy. All of a sudden you’ve got all these plant workers coming in, “well, I’m gonna ride that bull,” and they’d be thrown off. But we got to film “Urban Cowboy,” which turned Gilley’s into a household word. Everything took off from that film.