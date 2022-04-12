Aim To Please

Those with the courage to pursue their passion are rewarded with a career they love, and for Dez Hoston, it shows every night that he is on stage.

Hoston grew up on a ranch in northern Nevada. He began writing songs at a young age and once he was out of school, took his shot to make it as a singer.

“When I turned 20 I moved to Vegas and decided I was going to be a rockstar,” Hoston said. “I was always a country kid, but I was open to doing whatever. When I first started and I was doing open mics, I would play two of my own songs and then a rock cover or a hip hop cover and a country cover, because I was trying to spread it around and get everybody’s attention.”

He certainly did draw some attention to his talents, which lead him to join a band.

“I linked up with a guy at an open mic and he got me rolling on the path to being in a band,” Hoston said. “I quit my day job at 21 and I’ve been doing this ever since.”

However, he found he had some creative differences with his band leader, and he knew he needed to make a change to further his career.

“When I was first starting out in Vegas playing in a band, I was 21 so I didn’t really have a clue,” Hoston said. “So everything was going OK, but as time went on I kind of had my own ideas and things I wanted to do, and me and the band leader started to have some differences. I decided I was going to leave the band and start my own project, which ended up being Dez Hoston and The Longwood Band, and the band wanted to come with me. They just asked, ‘Can we join your group you’re setting up?’ I didn’t want to stir the pot, but I was like, ‘Yeah, come on in man.’”

So the other members of his former band joined Dez and that four-piece is still going strong. Hoston supplies the lead vocals, Matthew Woodward is on guitar, Mark Sidener is on drums and Andy Svec is on bass. They play country music, mixing popular covers with some original songs.

“In certain places where we’re playing at, like up in Laughlin, we’re going to do a lot of covers because that’s what people come out to hear,” Hoston said. “But I do have an original album out now on iTunes and Amazon and we play a lot of original music. We also try to do the request thing. If anyone has something they want to hear and two of us know it, we’ll give it a whirl and see what happens.”

His original album is called “Dez Hoston and The Longwood Band,” and he wrote every song himself.

“The artist tag on the album is Dez Hoston, but we titled it after the band because the band really stood behind me when I wasn’t sure what I was doing, I just knew I needed to start something different and the band was behind me the whole way,” Hoston said. “We all got to cut the album together and it was a lot of fun. So everybody that people see at the show, is the same guys that are on the album.”

The guys are playing at the Edge Lounge inside the Edgewater for two weekends in a row — April 15-17 and 22-24 (8 p.m.-1 a.m.).

“We are going to have a good time in Laughlin,” Hoston said. “I’ve been saying since I started this 11 years ago, that we are selling the world’s rarest commodity for free — it’s happiness and a good time. If you’ve had a bad week or a bad day, come out to the Dez show, have a drink and have a laugh.”