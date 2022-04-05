Heavy, political lyrics delivered through psychedelic rock, is an experience no band has created quite like British musicians Pink Floyd. Each album the group produced was a journey for listeners, winding through social and cultural issues, telling personal and emotional stories.

The young men of Pink Floyd found music to be their vessel for self expression, that often resulted in lengthy tales mirroring their own internal struggles. Fans were enamored with their message and the otherworldly soundscapes, presented live with over-the-top stage production, lighting and props.

The creative force behind the initial Pink Floyd aura was Roger ‘Syd’ Barrett, who largely wrote and sang lead for the band, beginning in 1965. The other founding members included Roger Waters on bass, Nick Mason on drums and Richard Wright on keyboards. The group signed with EMI in 1967 and released its first album “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn” the same year.

Unfortunately, Barrett’s drug use was becoming a major problem for the band, so they added a fifth member, guitarist David Gilmour, to take over some of the vocals. Barrett’s behavior worsened and he departed the group in 1968. Waters took over as the creative director for the band.

Their greatest success came with the release of “The Dark Side of the Moon” in 1973. The album went to No. 1 in the U.S. and is the world’s third best-selling album with more than 45 million copies sold. The album cover featuring a prism of light, became an icon in music and pop culture which is still prevalent today, nearly 50 years later.

The weird and whimsical nature of Pink Floyd, paired with incredible musicianship, makes the band one-of-a-kind and not easily replicated. However, with a genuine love for the music and dedication to its intricacies, a rare Pink Floyd tribute emerged in 2005. It’s founding members, Bill Lawrence and Aaron Broering, met in 2003 at a musical church performance.

“The church we were going to at the time was very progressive and they would pull songs off the radio and they pulled a Pink Floyd song,” Lawrence said. “When we’d get together, you never knew who you’re getting together with, the players were different every weekend. So we both got on that weekend and it was the first time I’d ever met Aaron. So we did the service, then afterward I thought, ‘Wow that guy just nailed it!’ He sang it perfect, he played the guitar perfect — and playing David Gilmour is not an easy task — and he nailed it top to bottom.”

Lawrence had been thinking about putting together a Steely Dan tribute, but after hearing Broering play, he switched his idea to Pink Floyd.

“So afterwards I went up to him and said, ‘Hey, do you want to get together and learn a couple hours of Pink Floyd songs and then just throw a party and invite all our friends?’ He said, ‘Sure, that sounds good to me.’ So we put together this event called Night of the Living Floyd,” Lawrence said. “In the process of putting it together and learning all this material, I brought in all my A-list players that I knew at the time, and so many people rallied around it — lighting guys, laser guys, video guys, staging — and it ended up being this full-scale concert. Everybody just loved it and afterward we just looked at each other and went, ‘Well, are we a band? I guess so!’”

The other musicians and crew hung around and Shine On — The Live Pink Floyd Experience was born.

“Pink Floyd is not the easiest, because there are so many parts,” Lawrence explained. “It’s like trying to reproduce an orchestra with a band. That’s why we ended up with basically the same scale of band that Pink Floyd toured with, the last two tours they did of the live shows — ‘Delicate Sound of Thunder’ in 1987 and ‘The Division Bell’ in 1994. So we have two keyboard players, three guitar players, bass, drums, sax, three background vocals and a whole technical team to do the video, sound and staging, so it becomes a big production.

“Aaron covers the David Gilmour parts and I cover the Roger Waters and Rick Wright vocal parts, so there’s basically two lead singers, but eight total vocalists. There are five-part harmonies a lot of the time and we add backing vocals on top of that, but at any given time, you’ve got a choir and an orchestra up there.”

To provide the entire Pink Floyd experience, Lawrence fell back on his musical theater background to embody the character of Waters and portray him on stage.

“In essence you’re portraying a character, and especially in Pink Floyd, there’s this relationship between the two characters,” Lawrence said. “David Gilmour’s character is the more thoughtful, introspective kind of character. The other side of that is Roger Water’s character, often referred to as Pink, who is a character in ‘The Wall.’ He’s the tortured, forlorn rock star holed up in his hotel room and the whole ‘Wall’ takes place in his head basically, preparing for the show in the haze of being ‘comfortably numb.’ So it is a character and it was easy for me to adopt that character and develop it so it sounds as authentic as possible in the presentation.”

Audiences will be amazed by the accuracy of Shine On’s representation of Pink Floyd, as no detail is overlooked. Broering said when he and Lawrence decided to create the band, they agreed that they would go all in to make it a true experience.

“One of the things that is so difficult about Pink Floyd is that their music is laden with social undertones and governmental undertones, and then you add the cascades of the intelligences of the music layers that are going on and you go, ‘oh my goodness!’” Broering said. “That’s partly why, it takes virtually 11 people and multimedia to get that production going. Without that, it’s like, ‘eh, almost, but not quite.’ Almost and not quite doesn’t work. If you’re going to be doing a band like this, you go big or go home. That’s one of the best parts of having Bill as a business partner, we have the mutual understanding that we are going to go big or we are going to go home.”

“The music is everything to us in how we recreate it,” Lawrence added. “When you’ve spent nearly 20 years like Aaron and I have, you discover something new in it every time and we have painstakingly recreated every part we could bring out of it with the accompanying tones on the keyboards, guitars and everything — it’s a science.”

Their precise recreation has even been lauded by a former Pink Floyd band member, saxophonist Scott Page, who had recorded on Pink Floyd’s 1987 album “Momentary Lapse of Reason” and played on the subsequent tour. After a chance meeting with Broering’s father, Page went to listen to Shine On’s rehearsal and began stepping in to play sax with them on occasion ever since.

Shine On’s show is a tight package of all Pink Floyd’s greatest material.

“We do all of ‘Dark Side of the Moon,’ we do all of ‘Wish You Were Here,’ we’ve taken the most commercially-recognizable songs off ‘The Wall’ and we do a nice tight medley of that, and we do a lot of selections off of ‘Momentary Lapse of Reason’ and ‘The Division Bell.’ So it’s all of the music that is their most commercial block during their career,” Lawrence said.

They also recreate Pink Floyd’s stage presence, incorporating all of their unique elements into a video.

“What we’ve done is faithfully recreate all of that in our video that plays behind us,” Lawrence said. “So it’s everything they had, as far as all of the original footage that was performed with them, and we’ve emulated it and encapsulated it into a video that goes behind us. We have a great video performance artist that performs that video while we are performing in sync with it.”

Laughlin fans will have the opportunity to see Shine On — The Live Pink Floyd Experience when the band comes to the Riverside Resort for the first time, Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10.

Laughlin regulars will recognize Broering from a favorite annual act in Don’s Celebrity Theatre, Desperado. He has been bringing his Eagles tribute to Laughlin for several years, and is excited to share this second project here as well.

“We hope the fans appreciate the replication that we take great pride in doing,” Broering said. “So just for the opportunity to get into a showroom like this and have it be the first time that they’ve ever had a Pink Floyd band in here, it’s an honor, it’s a challenge, but the gratification should be great after the four nights.”

“We’re so excited to be in Laughlin and be able to perform this show night after night after night,” Lawrence said. “It’s a pure joy for us and we hope the fans just get lost in it like they usually do in our shows.”