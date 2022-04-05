Strong & Steady

The 26th annual Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) North American Strength Sports Championships will be held Friday-Sunday, April 8-10 at Harrah’s Laughlin.

AAU Strength Sports is the umbrella for AAU Drug Free Powerlifting, AAU Drug Free Weightlifting, AAU Drug Free Bodybuilding, AAU Drug Free Feats of Strength and Strongman and AAU Drug Free MAS Wrestling. Athletes who participate will undergo drug testing by a third party, the Center for Drug Free Sport, who tests for the NCAA, MLB, NFL and more.

AAU Strength Sport National Chairman and Hall of Fame athlete Martin Drake is the event director. Drake is also the AAU Mr. Universe Classic Bodybuilding Champion. AAU Arizona Strength Sports Chairman Mikel Meadows and Hall of Fame athlete Ray Anderson will be in charge of the FOS/Strongman. Meadows also will manage the MAS Wrestling.

Local teams lead by Meadows of Bullhead City, Anderson of Murietta, California, Laurie Delaney of Jamul, California, Lynne Catellanos of Solvang, California, and Jerry Homer of Kingman, will engage in friendly battle.

There is a $10 per day spectator fee, which covers all contest events on that day. It also provides food and beverage discounts at Harrah’s Laughlin restaurants. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Come meet the athletes in the showroom at 5 p.m. Friday to discuss training, nutrition and health at an athletic development seminar. Patrick Cullen-Carroll will be the instructor. It is open to all current AAU members and paid spectators for the day. AAU Memberships are $14 for youth 19 and under, and $24 for adults. For more information, call Martin Drake at 310-953-5030.

AAU Powerlifting

Powerlifting originated in the AAU in 1964. It is comprised of three basic lifts — the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. In the squat, the athlete essentially does a deep knee bend with the bar on his back and descends to below parallel before ascending. The depth and precision of a competitive squat is far more precise than a typical “gym squat.” In the bench press, the athlete, while lying on his back on a bench, removes the bar and holds it at full lockout until given the command to start. Then he brings the bar to the chest and stops it until the referee issues the press command. He then presses it to a full lockout and waits for the rack command. In the deadlift, the lifter picks the bar off the ground and stands erect. When they are in the proper position, the referee will give the down command.

Athletes have options to do all three (powerlifting) or single lifts (bench only, deadlift only) or the pushpull (bench and deadlift). Male and female athletes of all ages and weight classes will be competing.

Veteran competitor Jerry Homer, Sr. and his son, Jerry Homer, bring their world champion talents down the hill to Laughlin from Kingman. Lynne Castellanos is bringing s large youth team from Solvang, California. The lifting each day begins at 9 a.m. in Harrah’s main ballroom.

AAU Weightlifting

Weightlifting is often referred to as Olympic lifting. It is comprised of two lifts — the snatch, where the athlete lifts the weight overhead in a single movement, and the clean and jerk, a compound movement with the bar finishing locked out overhead. Numerous AAU world champions and AAU world record holders are expected to compete, including Danny Henry, Don Walker and many more. Sarah Smith is traveling from the East coast with world records on her mind. Lifting will be 9 a.m. Saturday in Harrah’s main ballroom.

AAU Bodybuilding & Fitness

On Saturday afternoon/evening the AAU Bodybuilding & Fitness Championships will be held in the showroom. The athletes will compete in a variety of classes including Bodybuilding, Fitness, Bikini, Sports Model and many more. Laurie Delaney is bring a large team from Southern California. Representatives from the AAU, ICN, NPF, ANBF and Mr. America will be on hand.

AAU Indoor Feats of Strength

These events are referred to as FOS. They are comprised of various indoor strength movements not covered by traditional powerlifting and weightlifting. They often include bench press for reps, deadlifts for reps, strict curls, axle bar deadlifts and log presses. The event is in the showroom Friday-Saturday, April 8-9 (8 a.m.), prior to competing in outdoor events on Sunday (9 a.m.).

AAU Outdoor Strongman

These events, like the other sports, are open to males and females of all sizes and ages. The Strongman events will be held Sunday (9 a.m.) in the Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s.

AAU MAS Strength Challenge

This sport is a strength and grip-challenging event that originated in Russia. It is essentially a complicated two-person tug-of-war in a seated position. Athletes from all of the various disciplines are expected to compete.MAS will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday in the showroom.

Special Events

The Florida Greco Art Gallery of Laughlin will be on hand all three days displaying several pieces of artwork. The art gallery is the cornerstone of the Laughlin Outlet Center and is open seven days a week.

World-renowned comedian El Jaye Montenegro will be the Master of Ceremony. Also known as Les Jennings, he is the 2020 AAU Drug Free Mr. Universe. Local musician Ken Cooper, the “Sax Man,” will be entertaining on stage, and is a master of his craft.