Floored to Tears

Find a taste for the finer things in life with Tenors, Baritones & Sopranos — A Night at the Opera. While opera may not be the usual style of music performed in Laughlin, guests will find they recognize many of the songs in this program. That’s because the show producer, Rick Murphy, owner of Murphy Broadcasting, has hand-selected the most famous and enjoyable pieces from several well-known operas to treat guests with the best arias from across the genre.

Murphy fell in love with opera at a young age, and wanted to share the beautiful music with Laughlin guests.

“You know, I grew up with young parents that liked opera and rock and roll, so I shared the Rolling Stones with my mom and she shared ‘La Boheme’ with me,” Murphy said. “I discovered that I really loved it, but I’d get quite bored with an entire opera. Each opera has three or four really famous arias and then the rest of it is pretty boring. So I just carved out the best part of operas, put them all together in 30 some songs and that’s what we ended up with.”

He searched far and wide for the right singers to be in his production.

“Like everything, I went online, and I started interviewing people online,” Murphy said. “I found Hugo (Castillo), I liked his bio, so I talked to him for quite awhile. He was in Los Angeles, and I said, ‘Why don’t we meet?’ So we met in Palm Springs, we had lunch, we liked each other and we were leaving and we were in a mall. He said, ‘Well I didn’t audition for you, would you like to hear me sing?’ I said, ‘Absolutely!’ So we were in the mall and he started singing and all of a sudden people started coming out of all the stores around there and by the time he finished his aria, we probably had 50 people standing around applauding him. So I decided, ‘Well, he’s my man!’”

Castillo is the artistic director and a tenor in the show. He put together the rest of the group, pulling singers from all across the globe to form QU4TRO! Hollywood Opera Stars in Concert.

“So he has found all of the artists and put those all together,” Murphy said. “There’s a couple from Russia and Italy, but now living in the states. The strings section he put together are people who have performed with Barry White, Henry Mancini and a lot of different stuff in Las Vegas. One of our violists is from Moldova, Russia, and he went to Julliard. Hugo found all of these people in different parts of the country and they love performing the hits and that’s what this is, it’s like the Top 40 of opera.”

Tenors, Baritones & Sopranos will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Edgewater’s E Center. This is the third time Murphy has brought the show to Laughlin and the program will include some familiar favorites from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables” and “Madame Butterfly,” but he said they have added a few new pieces as well.

“It’s very similar, but we’ve added a couple of things,” Murphy said. “We added ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,’ a little more ‘Phantom’ and a little more Queen, and we added ‘Benedictus,’ which is a lovely cello and violin piece.”

That’s right, there is even some rock influence in the show, with a Queen medley. Murphy said there will be lots of popular tunes that will surprise and delight the audience.

“They will recognize music that they didn’t know they knew, because almost all of the classical pieces have either been in a commercial, a cartoon or a backdrop of a movie,” he said. “And then there’s even been English versions of the songs. For example, ‘O Sole Mio,’ Elvis Presley turned into ‘It’s Now Or Never.’ People will hear music that they’ve heard before, but it’s so achingly beautiful that grown men cry. I think it’s so seldom that you get to do something like this, where you can experience over a dozen operas all in one place, at a bargain price.”

Those leery about attending an opera can rest assured, there are no boring lulls in this production. It is an enthralling show that engages the audience for its entirety.

“There is never a dull moment,” Castillo said. “Audience participation is encouraged, whether it be toe-tapping or dancing along.”

The cast includes Castillo (tenor and artistic director), Hugo Vera (tenor), Abraham Fabella (pianist, conductor, music director), Julia Lima (soprano), Grace Field (soprano), Kaitlyn Costello-Fain (soprano), Benjamin Czarnota (baritone), Dmitri Kourka (violist), Jerry Pence (cello, string lead), Alex Dzyubinski (violinist), Victoria Liu-Elliot (violinist) and Pat O’Brien (guest tenor).