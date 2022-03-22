Singing with Soul

“Am I the only one here tonight,

Shakin’ my head and thinkin’ somethin’ ain’t right,

Is it just me? Am I losin’ my mind?

Am I standin’ on the edge of the end of time?”

These lyrics from Aaron Lewis’ patriotic hit single released July 2, 2021, resonate with a lot of the singer’s fans. “Am I the Only One” highlights Lewis’ opinion on the current state of America, a country he fiercely defends, yet believes has headed in the wrong direction in recent times. While he points out some of his frustrations with the U.S., the song is really a rally cry to fellow Americans to stand up for their freedoms and appreciate the life we live.

“Am I the Only One” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, as well as crossing over to hit No. 14 on the Hot 100 chart. While it is a controversial track, it clearly spoke to many Americans, and fueled excitement for his latest album, “Frayed at Both Ends,” which he released in January.

Critics are calling “Frayed” Lewis’ best solo album to date. It’s an emotion-filled acoustic project, on which Lewis co-wrote all of the songs but one. The political single aside, there are 13 other deep and meaningful tracks on the album, all with Lewis’ raspy baritone, yet a classic country feel.

Lewis is currently on the road promoting this new album and will stop at Harrah’s Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

“Frayed at Both Ends” is Lewis’ fourth solo country album, but the singer first stepped on the scene as the frontman for heavy metal band Staind, which he formed in 1995.

Staind began playing regional venues in Massachusetts and self-released their first album, “Tormented,” in 1996. After Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst saw the band live the following year, he signed them to Flip Records. Staind released their first album under the label, “Dysfunction,” in 1999, but it was their follow-up album that really put them on the map.

“Break the Cycle” came out in 2001 and contained the band’s biggest hit single, “It’s Been Awhile,” which went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 5 on the Hot 100. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart and it became the band’s best-selling album. The other three singles from the album also charted well on Mainstream Rock, with “Outside” at No. 1 and “Fade” and “For You” both at No. 3.

Staind produced four more studio albums from 2003-2011. The self-titled “Staind” album, was their last, and at that time, Lewis was also releasing his first solo EP, “Town Line.” Staind toured into 2012, but with Lewis and the other band members looking to work on some other projects, the band took a two-year hiatus.

During that time, Lewis released his first full-length solo studio album, “The Road.” It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and hit No. 30 on the Billboard 200 respectively.

In 2014, Staind came together for a few performances, but again went on another break. They got together for a charity concert in 2017, but the band’s real activity did not start back up until 2019, when they planned a new tour. After a performance in Connecticut, the rest of the tour, slated for 2020, was canceled due to the pandemic.

However, in 2021, Staind released an album, “Live: Its Been Awhile,” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Break the Cycle.” They picked out 15 of their previous tracks for the album, and livestreamed a global DVD performance in conjunction with the project.

Meanwhile, Lewis was still busy with his solo endeavors, releasing his second album, “Sinner,” in 2016 and his third, “State I’m In,” in 2019. “Sinner” topped the Country Albums chart and also hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200. “State I’m In” also performed well, debuting at No. 2 on the Country Albums chart and No. 18 on the Billboard 200.

As mentioned, “Frayed at Both Ends” is his latest work, released this year. His soulful rock voice, yet dedication to a classic country sound, blend for a pleasing experience for both country and rock fans. Enjoy his new music when he comes to Harrah’s Laughlin this weekend.