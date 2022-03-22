Struggle & Triumph

Music is more than what it appears to be on the surface. Music brings people together through shared feelings of sadness, grief or loneliness, as well as happiness, love and triumph. Lyrics can touch the heartstrings, help heal emotional wounds and inspire growth.

Through his songs, Ty Herndon hopes to take listeners on a journey, where they can identify with the emotional themes and turn their struggles into hope. His own journey has had ups and downs, but he has made “mental fitness” a priority and that is reflected in his new music.

Herndon tapped into the country music industry in 1995 when he made his chart debut with “What Mattered Most.” It was his first No. 1 song and the title track to his debut album, which became a top 10 country album. “I Want My Goodbye Back,” the album’s second single, peaked at No. 7 on the country charts.

Between 1995 and 2002, Herndon charted 17 singles, including three No. 1s and numerous top 10 hits, such as “I Want My Goodbye Back,” “Loved Too Much,” “A Man Holding On” and “Hands of a Working Man.” He topped the charts in 1996 with the single “Living in a Moment” and again in 1998 with “It Must Be Love.”

Herndon found himself at No. 1 again 20 years later with his remake of “Orphans of God,” a collaboration with Kristin Chenoweth and Paul Cardall featured on his holiday album, “Regifted,” released in 2020.

He is currently finishing up his latest project called “JACOB,” which will be released later this spring.

“It’s a bit of a concept album about how we all have the power to change our own endings,” Herndon said. “It’s not a Christian album, but the title is inspired by the story of Jacob in the Bible.”

Herndon had a hand in the writing process, along with some collaborative assistance.

“I co-wrote nearly every song on the album with an incredible team, including some pop songwriters who had never written for a country artist before,” Herndon said. “So it’s a really unique sound — different than anything I’ve done before. It’s part roots, part country, part rock, part gospel — but ALL Ty Herndon.”

Herndon teamed up with Pivotal Moments Media to produce the new album, because the company fit into his ideals.

“Pivotal Moments Media is a company with a mission to promote positive mental fitness, and that’s a big part of the message of this album,” Herndon said. “We were lucky to find one another and it’s a really good match. I’m proud to be the first artist signed to their label.”

PMM founder and CEO Bob Morgan shared Herndon’s sentiment about the partnership in a recent article with Music Row.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ty’s voice to the power of Pivotal Moments Media and the work we are doing to bring conversations about mental health and well-being to the mainstream,” Morgan said. “Ty’s journey is a unique one that deserves to be heard and shared, and I know it will resonate with people from all walks of life who struggle with mental health, addiction, and the common trials and tribulations that stand in the way of happiness and healthiness. He has a lot to share, and we are proud to partner with him to do it.”

Herndon said it’s a challenge to retain a positive mindset and it is a constant work in progress.

“I have to work on it every day!” he said. “It’s not a one-time thing. You have to be intentional and make it a habit. I try to look for the good in every situation — and in all people.”

Coinciding with his new album, Herndon will host a new podcast called Soundboard on the PMM platform channel “Resilience,” featuring conversations with high-profile artists discussing their wins and struggles in their mental fitness journeys.

“This is my first time hosting a podcast,” Herndon said. “It feels really natural, actually, because I love talking to people and hearing their stories. The podcast is meant to reflect the themes of the album — that we all have the power to change our endings. We all go through struggles in life. It’s what we do with them that makes all the difference.”

With such an uplifting message, it’s no surprise crowds on his tour have been loving the new songs.

“I’ve started playing some of them at my shows, and the crowds really seem to love them,” Herndon said. “I think it’s because everyone can relate to pain and hope and struggle and triumph — and that’s what this new album is about.”

Laughlin will get a sneak peak of his new music as well, when Herndon returns to the Riverside Resort March 23-27.

“I always LOVE coming to Laughlin,” Herndon said. “The crowds are fun, the venue is fantastic and the music always just sounds better here.”