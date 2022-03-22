Bumbleberry Bots

Enjoy an elevated guest experience at Bumbleberry Flats within the New Pioneer as the restaurant recently added a pair of robots to assist servers, the first of its kind in Laughlin.

Earlier this month Bumbleberry launched two autonomous bots, nicknamed Johnny and Eva, to aide its team members and provide quicker service to guests.

“We did not do away with any jobs, it’s strictly an assistance to enhance customer service,” Food and Beverage Director Jeremy Medendorp said. “It lets the servers be on the floor more, instead of in the kitchen, waiting for orders to come up. They’re out with guests more, speaking with them, attending to their needs, while the expo can load up one of our server robots and send it out to the table and the server will be there to administer the entrees to the guest.”

The restaurant is mapped out and the expo person programs the bot with its table assignment once the food is ready. The bot delivers the food to the table and the server places the plates on the table.

“They are pressure sensitive, so once the server finishes taking the food off, it will know it’s done and it will go back to the kitchen,” Medendorp said.

They can sense objects in front of them, and politely wait until the path is clear before finishing the task at hand.

“They sense each other, they sense people and they sense objects. If it’s a stagnant object it will go around it, but if it’s a moving abject, it will wait until the path is clear,” Medendorp said. “They also have a program when it enters a doorway, it will stop for a second to see if anything passes and then proceeds.”

The bots are a big help when carrying heavy plates and in getting food out to large parties at the same time. They are also of assistance to the bussers.

“If we get very busy we could transform it into a busser,” Medendorp said. “We can clear tables, load it up and send it to the washroom, while the busser can attend to another table.”

The bots were purchased from Bear Robotics out of Redwood City, California.