He Can Do It

Popular jokes from films are passed around and repeated for generations, but one comedic phrase in particular stands alone. Nearly everyone can catch the reference when someone utters, “You can do it!” This line belongs to comedic actor Rob Schneider, and nobody can forget it.

When you see Adam Sandler on the screen, there is a good chance you will find Schneider popping up at some point. Maybe he only has one line, but you can bet that will be the most memorable of the entire movie. His signature catch phrase from 1998’s “The Waterboy,” starring Sandler, is no exception. Although it’s been more than 20 years since the film debuted, it may be the most-quoted movie of all time.

Schneider has a long history appearing in films with his buddy Sandler, but before the big screen, he started in stand-up in his hometown of San Francisco. After opening a show for comedian Dennis Miller in 1987, Schneider won a slot on HBO’s 13th annual “Young Comedians” special, hosted by Miller. The special led to Schneider being picked up as a sketch writer by “Saturday Night Live.”

Schneider’s quick wit was apparent and he soon was a full-time cast member on SNL. He played several recurring roles on the show from 1990-94, including his most notable as “The Richmeister,” an annoying office worker handing out nicknames to all of his coworkers.

In the early ‘90s, Schneider began his run of supporting roles in some of the classic comedies for the ages. You never knew when his familiar face was going to appear, like as the bellman who receives a stick of gum as a tip from Macaulay Culkin in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

As mentioned, Schneider often makes appearances in Sandler films, like the dim-witted, yet lovable Ula in “50 First Dates,” the nearly unrecognizeable Japanese minister in “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry,” or the cab driver in “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.” His cameos and collaborations with Sandler are countless, from “Big Daddy,” to “Mr. Deeds” and “Grown Ups.” When there is a window for a punchline, Sandler calls on Schneider to fill it, and he always delivers with a hysterical bit.

Of course, Schneider has carried plenty of leading roles, as well as writing and directing films. Schneider wrote and starred in 1999’s “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” and its sequel, “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo.”

“I remember my career several times being in the toilet because I had some movies that did OK but didn’t do great, so you have to come up with something else,” Schneider recounted in an interview with “GQ.” “Adam was writing his own movies, so he said, ‘Just write your own movie. Just figure it out.’ So I said, ‘Alright I’ll figure it out.’ So I was in my apartment in San Francisco flipping through the TV and I see this movie with Richard Gere in it, and it doesn’t seem like a very believable movie. These beautiful women need to hire a gigolo, because they can’t get a guy. But beautiful women can get a guy anywhere, so I thought this is a comedy, it just isn’t a comedy yet. I just started writing this thing about the most low level guy, a guy who cleans fish tanks, like a nerdy kind of guy who is really good with fish but not with people.

“I remember I wrote 85 pages and I was on a plane with Adam Sandler and he said, ‘What are you working on? Let me read it.’ And he starts laughing out loud hysterically, and I’m like, ‘He must like it.’ He was the first guy to ever read it. He said, ‘Come on, this is hilarious.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m going to go home and finish it.’ He said, ‘Hey listen, stay here, let’s have some fun, then finish it after this week and then I’ll produce it.’ I went, ‘Wow, did my life just change right now?’”

Schneider also wrote and starred in 2001’s “The Animal” and the following year, “The Hot Chick.” He took his first stab at directing with 2007’s “Big Stan,” in which he also played the lead role of a real estate con artist sentenced to prison.

In 2010, Schneider jumped back into stand-up, headlining an international tour and releasing his first comedy album, “Registered Offender.” He followed that up with his 2013 special, “Soy Sauce and the Holocaust.”

Laughlin audiences will have a chance to catch his “I Have Issues Tour” at the Tropicana’s Pavilion Theater at 8 p.m. Friday, March 18. The show is for mature audiences.