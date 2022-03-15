Step To It

One talented family out of the Ottawa-Valley region of Canada has been entertaining audiences for years with their spectacular dancing and musical techniques. The Fitzgerald’s blend Canadian and Irish styles in their show, which includes step dancing, fiddle playing and singing.

The Fitzgeralds originally started out as a full-family group called Everything Fitz, which included all four siblings and their parents. They played fundraisers and local church events until eventually doing more tours outside of Ontario.

Then three of the siblings — Kerry, Julie and Tom — started a new show called The Fitzgeralds Irish Celebration. In addition to all three siblings playing fiddle and step dancing, the ladies also play piano and Tom plays guitar.

While they live in Canada, their family line reaches back to Ireland, so their show features a cultural blend.

“We have Irish and Scottish roots on my father’s side of the family,” Julie Fitzgerald said. “During the potato famine, our ancestors immigrated to Canada. They settled just outside of a region of Ontario called the Ottawa-Valley. This region is known for the Ottawa-Valley step dancing, a unique high-energy style that blends Irish, French Canadian and tap dancing. It’s a unique style to the area and we are so excited to share this in Laughlin!”

For their upcoming run at the Riverside Resort March 16-20, The Fitzgeralds Irish Celebration will include Alanna Jenish on guitar, who is the Canadian Bluegrass Fiddle Player of the Year. The Fitzgerald siblings hold the title of three-time Canadian Grandmaster Fiddle Champions.

There will be lots of twists and turns in the show, holding the crowd’s attention every second of the way with their fascinating song and dance techniques.

“We will have a great lineup of songs and dancing that are enjoyable for all ages,” Fitzgerald said. “We will play some Irish favorites to get you in the St. Paddy’s spirit, as well as toe-tapping fiddle tunes, jigs and reels. An audience favorite in our performances is a number where our brother Tom takes his bow apart, and re-attaches it in a way that he can play three or even four strings at a time. He is able to make it sound as if three musicians are playing at once, even though it’s just him. It’s a very challenging technique, but he pulls it off amazingly and audiences just love it!”

Another challenge the group has mastered is playing fiddle while simultaneously performing their step-dance routines.

“This is a fan favorite, and we love doing it too!” she said. “It’s hard enough just to play the fiddle, but to do both fiddle and dance at the same time is certainly a challenge and is much harder than it looks! Keeping the bow on the strings is challenging since the bow makes horizontal movements to make the fiddle sound, meanwhile the dancing is a more vertical movement. So you can imagine the focus and practice it takes to master this!”

Along with playing Irish classics like “Danny Boy,” The Fitzgeralds may also treat Laughlin to some of their original work. They have a few new albums that recently were released, including their first Christmas album, “A Canadian Christmas.”

“It features some original music, some traditional Irish Christmas tunes, but also some holiday and Christmas standards such as ‘White Christmas.’ This was our big project for 2021 and we are so excited to have this available for our Laughlin audiences,” Fitzgerald said.

Kerry and Julie both released new solo albums as well, which feature their composition and arranging skills that blend Celtic and modern styles. They will have their merchandise and music for sale after the shows in Laughlin.

For more on The Fitzgeralds, visit their website at thefitzgeraldsmusic.com.