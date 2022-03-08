A kid from Canada with a dream, turned into a teen idol, then a Las Vegas staple, hit songwriter and now stands among the music legends. Paul Anka persevered with his tenacity and talent, and has enjoyed a lasting career in the industry for more than six decades.

Anka began performing at 13 years old with his band, the Bobbysoxers. In 1956, he traveled to Los Angeles and recorded his first single. His first hit single came the following year, after meeting producer Don Costa in New York and signing a deal with ABC-Paramount Records. “Diana” went to No. 1 and all of a sudden, Anka was a star by 16.

The hits continued with “Lonely Boy,” “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and “Puppy Love.” Then in the early 1960s, the young star made his way to Las Vegas and began performing at the Sands Hotel. Here is where his relationship blossomed with the Rat Pack, and specifically Frank Sinatra. Anka was “the kid” to these giants of Sin City, but he became their friend nonetheless.

When the British Invasion and rock and roll music took over America, classical guys like Sinatra felt there was no longer a place for them. Anka said Sinatra told him he was going to retire, and that spurred Anka to write a song for the star that would end up being his signature hit.

A few years prior, while vacationing in France, Anka had bought the rights to a song called, “Comme d’habitude.” He kept the music but wrote completely new lyrics, which would become Sinatra’s No. 1 smash, “My Way.”

“I wrote it as if Sinatra were writing it. I used a lot of his language,” Anka stated. “I wrote it just for him and put the demo together and brought it to him.”

Sinatra loved the song, recorded it in one take and released it in 1969. “My Way” remained in the Top 40 for an unprecedented 75 weeks, from April 1969 through September 1971.

“It was a turning point in my life,” Anka stated. “For me to get a Sinatra record, and on a song like that, which I knew was the most different song I’d ever written, was a monumental day in my life.”

Along with “My Way,” Anka had many other great successes as a songwriter and writing notable hits for other artists. He has worked with everyone from Elvis Presley to Buddy Holly, and even Drake. He wrote Tom Jones’ biggest hit, “She’s a Lady,” and co-wrote Michael Jackson’s “This Is It.” He also wrote the theme song for “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”

In 1974 Anka recorded another No. 1 hit of his own, “(You’re) Having My Baby,” and several other hit duets followed in the next couple of years. Anka had success again writing for Sinatra, who released his song, “Anytime (I’ll Be There)” in 1975. All in all, Anka has written more than 500 songs, had 33 hits in the Top 40 and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

His latest album, “Making Memories,” featuring new songs and reimagined classics, was released in August 2021. The last track on the album is a new version of “My Way,” sung by Anka, Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli. The song, and his friendship with Sinatra holds a special place in Anka’s heart.

“Frank Sinatra was a huge influence on my career,” Anka stated. “I was a big fan and it was an honor to work with him and write for him.”

Anka is currently on tour with “Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way.” He will be making a stop at Harrah’s Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at 8 p.m. Friday, March 11. His show will feature some of Sinatra’s hits, mixed with Anka’s own chart-toppers.