All-Star Lineup

What do you get when you put together a group of musicians who have played with some of rock’s biggest legends? An all-star band. The four artists of Carol-Lyn’s All Stars certainly punch that ticket. Each member has a long list of professional credits, from playing with Joan Jett to Bob Seger.

Lead singer Carol-Lyn Liddle moved to Las Vegas 27 years ago to follow her calling in music.

“I’ve always been a musical person, but I actually didn’t get started in music until my daughter was in high school and I thought I needed to think about what I wanted beyond motherhood, once she graduated,” Liddle said. “So I started dabbling and met a few people who were very supportive of me and my singing. I just started off looking for bands who enjoyed the music I liked, which was classic rock. So it just started growing and the more I did it, the more I wanted to try different things, so I’ve been in a country band, a heavy metal band, tribute bands, all girl bands and now I’m in a band with Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner. So it’s kind of amazing.”

After she got her foot in the door with a Las Vegas show called “Raiding the Rock Vault,” Liddle’s career took off.

“The reason that I’m in the position that I’m in right now, having been fortunate enough to have sung with all these rockstars, is because of John Payne, from the band Asia,” Liddle said. “He had a show here called ‘Raiding the Rock Vault.’ There was no female representation in the show and at some point the fans told him he needed a female in the show to do some Pat Benatar and Heart. He agreed, and I got the phone call to be the lead female singer in that show. As soon as I did that, many other doors opened for me, because people were now hearing my voice on a larger scale.

“Which is why now, because of my friend John Payne, I am a backup singer for Lou Gramm. I got that call back in September from Lou himself, asking me to become his new backup singer. I was just blown away because no woman has ever been in any sort of Lou Gramm or Foreigner project, so I feel very honored to do that.”

Liddle has had a hand in several projects, such as her tribute to the female leads of rock and roll, called Herstory of Rock, which has performed in Laughlin a couple of years ago.

She also fronts Carol-Lyn’s All Stars, which has been lighting up the stage at the lounges in Laughlin. Along with Liddle, the band consists of Eden Stollman on lead guitar and vocals, Sean Koos on bass and vocals and Stet Howland on drums and vocals.

Stollman has played with Bob Seger, Vixen and The Outfield. Koos has played with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and The Outfield. Howland has played with Lita Ford, Metal Church and Wasp. All three musicians also play in the Herstory of Rock tribute.

“The idea behind the All Stars, was for us to play all of the music from the rockstars that we have played with, so The Outfield — I myself have had the honor of singing with Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top, Robin Zander from Cheap Trick — I mean I have a whole list and I look at it in awe and can’t believe I got to sing with those major rockstars,” Liddle said. “We like to do the songs from all of those performers, because we know that’s the music that everybody loves. We also incorporate all of the female-oriented rock that we’ve done in the Herstory of Rock show.”

Her favorite music to sing might be surprising to some, but it just shows the range Liddle can perform.

“The type of music that I enjoy singing most is the music of Iron Maiden. I was in an Iron Maiden tribute band for a few years and it was amazing. I love to sing it and people reacted really well to it,” she said. “My saving grace in this industry is I have been able to be very versatile. I do enjoy trying new things. To be honest, the next thing that I would like to try is some more operatic type of stuff.”

Make sure to check out Carol-Lyn’s All Stars when they return to the Edgewater Casino’s Edge Lounge from 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Sunday, March 11-13.

“We’re excited to get back down there,” Liddle said. “All of us have played down there in Laughlin and we love it because the people are so great and welcoming of us, the tourists, as well as the people of Bullhead and Laughlin.”

They will play all of the classic rock favorites during their set.

“We want to please everybody that comes to the show,” Liddle assured. “We want them on the dancefloor, we want them enjoying themselves.

The Edge Lounge is located on the far south side of the casino floor next to the O’Aces Bar.