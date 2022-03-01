Blessed & Free

Country artist Kane Brown is one of the hottest young stars in the industry and appeals to a wide audience with his versatility and ingenuity. He is known for blending genres and collaborating with stars from the pop, R&B and even EDM worlds, along with fellow country artists.

Brown also has a personal appeal. His back story hits home for many and is a testament to achieving one’s dream with hard work and perseverance.

Brown was born in Georgia and raised by his single mother. They bounced around and at times were homeless when he was a child. Brown leaned on music to get him through the tough times, and found he had a real talent.

He won a school talent show in 11th grade, then tried out for “American Idol” and “The X Factor.” The reality shows did not pan out, so Brown took matters into his own hands and began posting his cover songs on social media. He gained quite a following this way — his cover of George Strait’s “Check Yes or No” went viral and received more than 7 million views. This prompted him to release an original song, “Used to Love You Sober,” which hit 1 million views in less than three hours upon its release in October 2015.

With his online exposure, Brown was picked up by Sony Music Nashville in January 2016. He released the EP “Chapter 1,” that March, which debuted at No. 9 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top Country Albums chart.

With the success of his EP, Brown soon was headlining his first tour and put out a full-length album, “Kane Brown,” in December 2016.

Brown co-wrote much of the album, drawing from his struggles early in life as inspiration. He also teamed up with high school friend and “American Idol” season 10 runner up, Lauren Alaina, on “What Ifs.” The song was Brown’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard country charts and has been certified 5x platinum by RIAA.

Brown released an extended version of the album in 2017, which included his popular love song “Heaven,” which became his second No. 1 single and was certified 7x platinum. Between “What Ifs” and “Heaven,” Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous No. 1s on all five main country charts.

His second full-length album, “Experiment,” released in November 2018, continued his momentum. He scored his third No. 1 single with “Lose It,” and “Experiment” also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

“Experiment” is the last full-length studio album Brown has released, but he has given fans several new projects and collaborations since then, dipping his toes into many different styles, that all fit his fun personality.

In August 2019, Brown got together with EDM artist Marshmello for the country pop fusion, “One Thing Right.” The song garnered yet another No. 1 ranking on the charts for Brown.

In 2020, he released another pop single, this time collaborating with R&B and rap artists Khalid and Swae Lee on “Be Like That.” The song was featured on his EP “Mixtape, Vol. 1,” released that August.

The EP also contained “Worldwide Beautiful,” for which Brown won the 2021 ACM Award for Video of the Year. The song was co-written by Brown and promotes unity across all demographics.

A fourth single off the EP, “Worship You,” is a tribute to Brown’s wife Katelyn Jae, to whom he has been married since 2018. The music video features his wife and their oldest daughter Kingsley. The couple welcomed a second daughter, Kodi, in December.

Back with more successful collaborations, Brown got with his friend and country star Chris Young to release “Famous Friends,” which topped the charts in July 2021 and was declared Billboard’s No. 1 Country Airplay single of the year.

Brown teamed up with R&B artist H.E.R. to put out yet another genre-bending single, “Blessed & Free,” in Sept. 2021.

“It’s just been fun to do. We’re artists — why just put us in a box?” Brown said of his multi-genre collaborations in an interview with Billboard. “We’ll do what we want to do. Me, I’m never going to leave country music. Like I’ll always have a country single out to radio before anything else. That’s just how I look at it.”

Brown is currently in the middle of his Blessed & Free Tour, in which he is playing at all 29 NBA arenas, making him the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena on a single tour. Along with those arenas, Brown is making a stop at the Laughlin Event Center at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4.

It’s possible Laughlin guests will get a taste of some of Brown’s unreleased songs off his upcoming album, which should be out later this year. He hasn’t announced the name or release date of the album yet, but has been sharing that it will contain a variety of styles, as he has been doing recently.

“None of them sound the same, which is another thing that I’ve been thinking about,” he said about the new songs in an interview with Billboard. “I tried to go the old-school route, but then I got too old school … I like different music.”

He has stated that there will be a rock song titled “Go Around” on the album and there will be a nod to Charlie Daniels with “The Devil Don’t Even Bother.”

Brown just released a song off the upcoming project last month, “Whiskey Sour.” It’s an emotional breakup song about a couple that almost had it all, but then the relationship went down the drain. It’s a relatable experience for many of his fans and Brown stated, “I love getting to sing other people’s stories.”

While he keeps the world in anticipation of his full album, don’t miss him during his performance in Laughlin this weekend.