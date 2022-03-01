Chicago Authority

An innovative rock group with a horn section burst into the main stream in 1969 with its self-titled debut album, “Chicago Transit Authority.” The group shortened its name to Chicago, and became a household name with the release of its second album “Chicago” the following year.

The group’s lead tenor singer, Peter Cetera, was the voice behind many of their biggest hits, including “25 to 6 or 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Baby, What a Big Surprise,” “You’re the Inspiration” and many others.

Peter happened to have a younger brother, Kenny, who shared a similar singing voice, and he called on him to add vocal support to Chicago’s best-selling album, “Chicago 17.”

Kenny Cetera was influenced by his brother’s music growing up and with his stint with Chicago, he was inspired to start a tribute to the band. Kenny Cetera’s Chicago Experience will be at the Riverside Resort at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, March 2-6.

How did you get into music?

“Probably singing around the house with my mom,” Cetera said. “Going to Polish weddings and listening to the music, then joining the church choir in grammar school. Then I joined the glee club in high school and by then my brothers were both playing guitar and bass and bringing instruments home and it became kind of a culture around the house. It wasn’t until high school graduation, upon an endowment from my older brother Peter, I was able to buy my first set of drums and take some lessons. Then I ended up joining a local band right out of high school and that was the beginning of performing live.”

How did your professional career develop?

“I had a couple of bands that I played with locally in the Chicago South Side area and I ended up joining a band called Free Wheelin’ and we moved down to Champaign, Illinois, and played the Midwest circuit,” Cetera said. “I ended up moving to Northern California in 1979 and started playing music up there with a Top 40 band and migrated down to Southern California around ‘82 and was playing weddings and anything to make a living.”

How did you become involved with Chicago?

“My brother called around 1983 and said, ‘Hey, would you be interested in doing some vocals?’ I said, ‘Well, of course.’ It just happened to be on ‘Chicago 17,’ which they were recording at the time. So I got to join in on the fun. Little did I know, it would be Peter’s last album with them, but still their best-selling album to date, so I’m proud of the fact that I got to be on it.”

You also toured with the band, correct?

“After we finished recording, they subsequently invited me out on tour. I think it was probably Peter’s idea, because he wanted some background vocal support,” Cetera said. “We started rehearsing early ‘84, we hit the road in June and we were out until February or March of ‘85. That was mind-blowing for me. It seems like we started with a lot of colleges and smaller venues and as the album got more popular, the venues got larger and larger and we ended up playing stadiums. So yeah, it was quite the experience.”

What did you do after the tour?

“I kept performing and doing some vocals on some tracks — I got to record background vocals for Kenny Rogers and Julio Iglesias,” Cetera said. “So I kept working, doing a lot of casual gigs.”

Why did you decide to create your tribute, Chicago Experience?

“I had been hearing about tribute bands and they were getting popular,” Cetera said. “I realized it was a viable thing and I ran into a bass player who absolutely loved Chicago and we started hanging out and talking and decided maybe it would be fun to put a Chicago tribute together ourselves. We met around 2009 and did our first gig about 2012, because it took a few years to put it together, find musicians and record a few tracks.”

How did you find the right players for your band?

“There are trade papers in L.A. — ‘The Recycler’ is one that a lot of L.A. musicians look to,” Cetera said. “There’s also a ‘Musician’s Connection’ trade magazine that’s strictly for local musicians to find bands, so we put some ads out in those trades and we pieced it together. It’s amazing how many people really love playing this music and want to be involved with it.”

What can Laughlin audiences expect from the show?

“We have a fun show and great musicians who are dedicated to this music,” Cetera said. “We put together a really tight 90-minute show that just gives a great representation of early Chicago. We don’t really do anything past 1985, because that’s when they were most pertinent.”

Do you have a favorite song to perform?

“Well one of my favorites is “If You Leave Me Now,” Cetera said. “It was written by Peter and it was their first No. 1 hit. During the tour, it was pretty special to be the only other singer with Peter on that one. But there’s quite a few of them that I really like — we do a ballad that Peter and Bill Champlin sang together, ‘Hard Habit to Break,’ that’s from the 17 album.”