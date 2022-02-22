All About That Bass

There is a reason the Oak Ridge Boys are asked back to the Riverside Resort annually and play the most shows in Laughlin of any act each year. They are simply good ol’ fashioned family entertainment and fun.

They returned to Don’s Celebrity Theatre on Tuesday and will be playing at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 23-27, with 3 p.m. matinee performances on Feb. 23-24 and 26-27. Many guests plan their vacation around this time every year to catch the Boys while they’re in town.

Wally Fowler’s band became the Oak Ridge Quartet in the 1940s and the group rose in popularity as a Southern Gospel band, playing regularly at the Grand Ole Opry.

Over the next few decades, the quartet became the Oak Ridge Boys and numerous members had the opportunity to join the band until today’s lineup of Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, Richard Sterban and Joe Bonsall came together. Allen and Golden had joined the group in the ‘60s, Sterban joined in ‘72 and Bonsall completed the current group the following year.

In our recent interview with Sterban, he recounted how he came to join the group 50 years ago. He had a tough decision to make, as he was singing backup for Elvis Presley at the time he was tapped to become an Oak Ridge Boy.

“I was on top of the world, singing with the biggest star in the world — Elvis,” Sterban said. “I got a phone call one day from William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys and he said that the bass singer was leaving and they wanted to know if I’d be interested in the job. So here I was, I had to make a decision.

“I have to admit that I was a big fan of the Oak Ridge Boys. I loved the music they were making, I collected their records and I really wanted to be a part of the group and I felt that the group had a great deal of potential, so I wanted to be a part of it. So I made the decision back then to leave Elvis and join the Oak Ridge Boys. Back then, a lot of people questioned that decision but I really believed I was doing the right thing. I kind of followed my heart and now 50 years later when I look back on that, I think I made a pretty good decision.”

Sterban went from standing in the shadows of a star, to sharing a spotlight with men who would become like brothers, and he still gets to claim some of the same accolades as the King of Rock and Roll.

“Back when I was a young man in my 20s, singing backup to Elvis, basically kind of standing in the dark, no one really knew who I was or cared who I was,” Sterban said. “I never dreamed back then when I was on the stage with the biggest star in the world, that some day I would be in the same hall of fame with him. Elvis is in the Country Music Hall of Fame and so are the four Oak Ridge Boys. If you go into the rotunda, which is a very special place, you look on the wall, you see the four faces of the Oak Ridge Boys in bronze and then if you look down the wall just a little ways to the right you’re going to see the face of Elvis in bronze as well. I never dreamed that would happen years ago, so you never know how things are going to develop in your life.”

Both Elvis and the Oak Ridge Boys are in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame as well.

In the mid-1970s the Oaks were moving from Gospel more to the country genre. Their fanbase was unsure of the switch at first, but after the release of their “Y’all Come Back Saloon” album in 1977, it was clear they had a place in country music. They had two top 5 country hits on the album and two more on their 1978 album “Room Service.”

The group skyrocketed after the release of their 1981 album “Fancy Free,” which contained their signature song and No. 1 country hit “Elvira.” The song was a crossover hit, charting at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well.

The track contains one of the most famous bass vocals in history with Sterban’s infectious “Giddy-up, oom papa, oom papa, mow mow.”

“Well the part of Elvira that I notice the most is when we get to the ‘Giddy-up oom papa, oom papa, mow mow’ part, I look out in the audience and I see most of the men try to sing along with me,” he laughed. “That’s usually a lot of fun. As soon as we hit the intro to that song, the whole audience usually stands up and starts dancing and singing along. There’s something special about Elvira. You can’t listen to Elvira without smiling. It’s not a song that has a deep message to it, but it’s a fun song. It’s very contagious. It makes you forget about your cares and your troubles and in that way, it does help you.”

After the huge success of “Elvira” and “Fancy Free,” the Oaks had a tall task to follow up with another smash — and they did just that with 1982’s “Bobbie Sue.” The title track from the album topped the country charts and peaked at No. 12 on the pop charts as well.

“When you have a record as big as ‘Elvira’ there really is a challenge to try to find something that will follow it and I think we came pretty close with ‘Bobbie Sue,’” Sterban said. “Our producer back in those days, Ron Chancey, he produced most of our No. 1 hit records, he found that song for us and he said, ‘Fellas, I think we have something here that’s going to follow ‘Elvira.’ And I think he was right. Back to back, we had two really big records, which really helped our career. When we come to Laughlin, we will end our show with those two songs — that’s the law.”

Not only will Laughlin audiences get to hear those two favorites, but they’ll also enjoy a few songs off of the Boys’ latest album, “Front Porch Singin,’ released in June 2021.

“We’ll do a lot of the hits we’ve had over the years,” Sterban said. “We will not get too carried away with new music, but we’re really happy with this new project, it’s very inspirational and healing in nature, so we will include some of that in the show. We are very patriotic guys, we love this country that we live in, so we’ll honor our troops and veterans. But in general, it will be a good night of good country music and family entertainment. That’s really what the Oak Ridge Boys are all about.”

For “Front Porch Singin’” the Oak Ridge Boys teamed up once again with Nashville producer Dave Cobb.

“That was one of the good things that happened to us during the pandemic,” Sterban said. “Nashville was shut down, the music business was shut down and even the recording studios were shut down. We are now being produced by Dave Cobb, he is one of the hottest guys in Nashville, and he got in touch with us and he said, ‘Fellas, I think we can finally record. We have to abide by the protocols, social distancing and no visitors, but we can record an album. I want to make it like four guys gathering on a front porch and just singing, just harmonizing in a very informal way.’”

Cobb’s vision for a laid back, down-home feel came to life with a balance of old classics and new songs on the album.

“Dave Cobb is a master at capturing feelings like that and we found some great songs,” Sterban said. “Dave Cobb is also a master at taking old songs and making them sound new, so we found some old Gospel songs and old country songs that people would recognize and we recorded those. But then Dave also has a relationship with some of the new, young, hot songwriters in Nashville and they wrote some brand new country songs for this project as well. Especially recording during the pandemic, we wanted to find songs that had meaning to them, songs that were very inspirational, very healing, and we were able to do that. We’re really proud of the way it turned out.”

Sterban said the album’s title perfectly reflects the music and the nature of how it was recorded — simple and stripped down.

“Here is a great example of how informal some of the album was recorded,” Sterban said. “I remember walking into the studio one morning and the four us were just barely settled there and Dave Cobb said, ‘Fellas, if you guys were on the bus and you were going to warm up while you were getting ready and harmonize a little bit, what song would you sing?’ Immediately, Duane, our lead singer, jumped in there and he started singing that old spiritual, ‘Why don’t you swing down sweet chariot, stop and let me ride.’ We had never recorded that song, but we all knew it very well, so immediately all four of us joined in right there on the spot. Dave said, ‘That’s it! Get to the microphones right now!’ We had just walked through the door of the studio really, and all of a sudden we were singing with just the bass player and I don’t think we were there even an hour and it was a done deal.”