While recovering from a tough time for the entire world, the Voices of the River Community Choir has reemerged to remind us to “Sing, Dream, Love.”

As the title of the spring concert suggests, this show is all about bringing joy and love to the audience. Founding Musical Director Shawn Bristle said he realized it was time to bring the choir back after a five-year hiatus.

“We sang for many years and then my professional circumstances changed and I needed to step away for a bit,” Bristle said. “During the pandemic, I realized how important it was to create positive connections in the community and I really missed it. I was hearing from quite a few people who had participated in Voices of the River, and those who had just attended our concerts, and it seemed like there was a community appetite to bring that back and I’m so glad that we did.”

Bristle taught music at the high school level in Bullhead City before becoming a music faculty member at Mohave Community College. He later became a campus administrator and now leads the advancement and institutional planning team at MCC.

He said initially the music department was offering a choir class for credit, but they realized a community choir may be a better fit and thus, Voices of the River was born.

“At the time, the college had wisely determined that when we were running a choir as a college class, we were not serving folks who were pursuing an academic degree, but rather community members who wanted an experience like that, so the college determined that the choir belonged in a non-credit kind of capacity,” Bristle explained. “As we explored options for how we could continue to provide a musical experience for folks, we also realized that the (MCC) Foundation was looking for a signature event. Working with Olivia McCormick at the time, the idea came to us to do a community choir under the umbrella of the Foundation and provide this experience to people who are looking for it while simultaneously raising money for scholarships through the Foundation.

“It turned out to be a complete win-win for everyone. We’re providing a cultural opportunity for people who participate and for those who attend, and we also get to say that while we’re doing it, we’re raising funds for a nonprofit and meeting needs of people in the area. I mean, I can’t think of a better combination of things. There’s no down side at all.”

The VOR choir currently has about 60 members, ranging from high school students to senior citizens. They have been practicing since September for their spring production, “Sing, Dream, Love.”

Bristle was inspired by Martina McBride’s No. 1 hit “Anyway,” to build the show with the hope to instill feelings of love, courage, perseverance and humor. From there, he scoured through musical pieces until he found 16 songs that championed his goal.

“The process is probably unique to me and how my brain works,” he said. “What I usually do is I just start digging through music and thinking of show opportunities and eventually it just seems like a rough theme starts to emerge and once I have a general concept of a theme I start narrowing my search to other pieces that might fit that. In this particular case, because love is such a broad theme, I realized I wanted everybody to find something in this concert that they really love, so I deliberately set out to find songs that addressed love but not just slow pretty songs, but funny songs and uptempo songs. I deliberately looked for something that was kind of light in style, so they tend to be more on the pop side of things and I was fortunate in that I was able to find country, and pop songs from the ‘30s, rock songs from the ‘60s/‘70s, current pop and rock songs and even a couple crossover hits that will satisfy classical lovers.”

There is certainly a variety in the show, from Elvis to Celine Dion, The Beach Boys and Rascal Flatts. There are also two uplifting pieces from the 2017 film “The Greatest Showman.”

Bristle said he hopes the audience walks away with a deeper sense of community, because the choir’s mission is to “channel the power of collaborative music making to improve the wellbeing of participants, build community, strengthen relationships, celebrate local talent and fundraise on behalf of the MCC Foundation.”

“We live in this time of such divisiveness and the choir represents the public,” Bristle said. “Every slice of life is represented in this choir. We have politically liberal people, we have politically conservative people, we have religious people, non-religious people, we have different races and creeds, and we recognize that we come together through love of our community and love of music and those differences are so minor compared to what we have in common.

“The second half of that is, while the choir is enjoying singing, and hopefully the audience is enjoying hearing us, we’re also doing something that builds our community. We’re building educational opportunity by funding open-ended scholarships for the students from the Tri-state area who attend MCC. That makes life better for them, it creates a more skilled and diverse workforce and our community benefits in that way, in addition to having cultural events that enhance quality of life.”

“Sing, Dream, Love” will be performed at the Aquarius Casino Resort Pavilion on Friday, Feb. 25 (doors open 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m.). Tickets are $25 and will be available to purchase at the door. Children 12 and under receive free admission when accompanied by an adult.

The VOR choir is open to the public, with a $50 membership fee that goes to the MCC Foundation causes. Bristle said he hopes audience members will be encouraged to join after seeing the show.

“I hope that there may be people at the show who have wondered about actually participating in something like this and I hope they might have the courage once they hear us and realize that the folks on stage are not professional singers,” Bristle said. “Some of them have sung a lot, some of them have never sung in a choir before, and there’s room for everybody. So I hope that some people who have never experienced something like this, might consider joining us in the future.”