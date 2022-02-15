A Little Bit Unexpected

She’s “a little bit country,” but really, Marie Osmond is a little bit of everything. She started out in country music, but has also done Broadway, television, radio, film, literature, and her latest venture — opera.

This multi-talented woman has spent six decades in the spotlight, stemming from her debut at age 3, when she performed with her famous Osmond brothers.

“I was 3 years old and introduced on the ‘Andy Williams Show’ as the youngest Osmond brother,” she laughed. “But you can’t ride off of other peoples’ laurels. And so I just made a decision when I was around 10 or 11 — seems young but I did — and it was like well, if I’m going to do this then I’m going to work hard. Really when I was 11 that was the catalyst to start saying, ‘I want to sing country music. It’s what I like.’ Then about a year later everything was set and I went to Nashville to record ‘Paper Roses’ with Sonny James and that’s when everything started.”

Her 1973 debut album, “Paper Roses,” as well as the title track, both went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts cementing her own place in the music industry, while her brothers had the popular group on the pop/rock charts.

Marie teamed up with her brother Donny to record some duets and from 1976-79 the pair had their own variety show called “Donny & Marie.”

“The original variety show was interesting because I was having country hits and he was having pop hits,” Marie said. “Really how it started was Donny’s voice was changing and he couldn’t hit some of his high parts, so I went in and did them for him and they liked the harmony sound so they said, ‘let’s do an album together,’ and it was a big success. We co-hosted the ‘Mike Douglas Show’ for the week and that’s where Fred Silverman, who was head of ABC television, saw us and that’s how the ‘Donny & Marie’ show started. I was country and he was pop so that’s where the ‘Little Bit Country-Little Bit Rock ‘N Roll,’ came from.”

Marie continued her solo country career through the 1980s and continued racking up the hits, including her No. 1 duet with Dan Seals, “Meet Me in Montana.” The pair won the Country Music Association Award for Vocal Duo of the Year in 1986 for the duet.

She held various film and television roles through the ‘80s and ‘90s and starred in two Broadway productions. She played Anna in a 1994-95 production of “The King and I” and as Maria in a 1997 production of “The Sound of Music.”

It was during her training for “The Sound of Music” when Osmond found her expanded vocal range, which planted a seed for her latest album “Unexpected,” a symphonic project released in December 2021.

“I did ‘Sound of Music’ and my voice teacher when I went in — because you can’t sing ‘The Hills are Alive’ with a country accent, that’s a no-no for Rodgers and Hammerstein — so I went in to have singing lessons and she said, ‘Honey, you’re a soprano. You could sing legit and opera if you want.’ So I said, ‘Teach me,’” Osmond recounted. “So for the next 20 years I would practice around the house and my son, Michael, who passed away, that was his favorite way of singing. He said, ‘Mom I love you singing that way the best.’ So when he passed away, I sang ‘Pie Jesu’ on Oprah and the response was crazy. So I put that song into the Vegas show and people loved it. Then just for fun I threw in ‘Nessun Dorma,’ which is the first cut on the new album, which is legit opera. I got a standing ovation, so I said, ‘Well, lets do an album.’ It was really just to challenge myself.”

Osmond wasn’t sure how her fans would react to the new style, but when “Unexpected” hit No. 1 on the charts, she knew the 20 years of preparation had paid off.

“I have kind of a weird voice, I’m able to sing multiple genres of music, which is unusual, but I believe that’s from working at it,” she said. “This new album is very diverse. The very last song is a song from Kander and Ebb, called ‘But the World Goes ‘Round,’ which is full-on belt, which is also a very unusual way to sing but I guess I did it just because I love all music. The album debuted No. 1 and when it did I was like, ‘Shut the front door!’ I had no idea, so I just feel so incredibly blessed and I know there’s no way that happened without the fans.”

Her 11-year residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas with Donny came to a close in 2019, so now that her new album has been released, Marie is heading on a solo tour to deliver her entertaining show to fans once again.

“This is the first time in my life that I’m just booking concerts, and really I’m doing that because I just think we need some joy, we need some normal,” she said. “You know I was in Vegas for 11 years and it was a wonderful stay-at-home job but I want to go to the people. I love people, I really do. I love seeing them have fun and laugh. I think that’s what I’m enjoying right now is bringing some cheer to people that need it.”

Osmond will bring that cheer to Laughlin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 with a performance at the Edgewater’s E Center, when she will delight fans with a mix of her musical stylings.

“With this new album people are wondering if I’m going to sing any of my country songs,” she said. “I will do a couple songs from the new album, but I have many albums and we’ll do many songs from the different albums so it’s very diverse and fun. Yes, we will do ‘Meet Me in Montana’ and yes, we will sing ‘Paper Roses.’”

There will be something for everybody in her show and she makes sure the crowd has a memorable night.

“I’m very hands-on with the audience,” Osmond said. “I want them to have a good time, that’s my job. They laugh a little, they cry a little — I want to take them on a little bit of a journey and I feel that’s what an entertainer is supposed to do.”

With nearly 60 years experience on stage, she knows better than anyone how to entertain an audience. With her drive, talent and versatility, Osmond has captured hearts across the world and fascinated fans with each new project.

“You know, I think passion drives you. I don’t think you can live off of the last thing you did. To be blessed to have a career so long, is probably the work ethic that I learned as a child, to keep reinventing and being innovative,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of life in my six decades of performing — it’s been quite the ride. It’s so crazy, I have never stopped working one year of my life since I started at age 3. Whether it’s a TV show or an album, concerts, Broadway or books — it’s been the most interesting life, it really has.”