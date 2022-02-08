Valentine’s Dining

Treat your sweetie to a special Valentine’s Day meal in Laughlin. All specials are available Monday, Feb. 14 and are Nevada time.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius will offer a featured meal for Valentine’s Day including beef Wellington and shrimp scampi served with four-cheese au gratin potato tower, fresh broccoli, house salad, rolls with butter and a choice of red velvet cake or fresh strawberry shortcake for dessert. The special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and costs $50 per person, or $45 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full.

Pioneer

Bumbleberry Flats is serving a three-course Valentine’s Dinner which includes choice of soup or salad, followed by beef tenderloin with grilled shrimp and chimichurri sauce served with a baked potato, house vegetables and a glass of champagne. Enjoy chocolate-dipped strawberries for dessert. The special is available from 4 p.m.-close Feb. 12-14 and costs $35.99 per person.

Avi

Feathers Café has added a Valentine’s Day special of creamy pesto fettuccine to the menu, served with garlic Texas toast. The special is available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and costs $12.99 ($14.99 with chicken, $15.99 with shrimp).

MOONSHADOW Grille will be open from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, with an addition to their regular and Two For $55 menus: Bacon-wrapped filet Oscar for $45 per person. Enjoy a 6-ounce, prime tenderloin filet, wrapped in bacon and topped with crab and béarnaise sauce, served with your choice of soup or salad and one side. Dessert is the perfect way to complete your meal, and the passion fruit crème brule for two delivers on the promise; cost $14. Reservations for MOONSHADOW, Grille: call 702-535-5555 ext. 3243.