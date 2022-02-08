Make plans now to watch the Big Game this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. NV time aired on NBC network. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Bengals’ last Big Game appearance was in 1988 when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams most recently played in the 2018 Big Game, but lost to the Patriots.

Watch this exciting matchup at one of the Laughlin resorts, with easy access to the betting windows and plenty of dining options. All resorts will be playing the game at the casino bars.

For an elevated experience, secure a seat at one of the viewing parties at the Tropicana or Harrah’s Laughlin.

Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho inside Harrah’s is offering tickets to their party, which includes two draft beers, drink coupons for a house margarita or soft drink, chicken fajitas, street tacos, Mexican pizza, churros and more. Doors open at noon and food is available from 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

There will be another viewing party at the Caesars Sportsbook Fan Zone at Harrah’s with a big screen, food and drink specials. Brew Brothers Tap House inside the Tropicana will also host a viewing party with food and drink specials. Reserve tickets to these parties at Caesars.com/harrahs-laughlin/things-to-do/football.

Come to Bikini Bay Bar & Grill at 1955 S. Casino Dr., No. 114, to watch the game on the 150-inch screen and enjoy drink specials, 50-cent wings and prize giveaways. They will also be giving away an authentic Nike Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald jersey. There is no cover charge.