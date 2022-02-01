Hole In One

Double down on your golfing fun with a round at Mojave Resort and Huukan Golf Club. These sister courses offer two different experiences, just a few miles apart.

Mojave Resort Golf Club is located by the Avi Resort & Casino, and is the only course in Laughlin. Mojave is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and it has been voted Best Golf Course in the Tri-state for two years in a row in the Mohave Valley Daily News Best Of readers poll.

“Mojave Resort Golf Club takes pride in our course conditions and in our ability to not only appeal to our locals, but also out of town groups and events,” General Manager Lorence DeLeon said. “It is our goal to make every golfers experience at Mojave Resort the best to our abilities and take pride in our repeat business each year. We have been honored to be voted Best Course for two years in a row and it validates our continued effort to improve as a golf course and staff.”

DeLeon has also won Best Course Pro two years in a row as a result of his efforts giving lessons and his customer service.

“It is an honor being recognized by the local community,” DeLeon said. “I enjoy giving lessons and as my clientele continues to grow I am happy to be able to further expand the game of golf.”

The 18-hole, par 72 course is in prime condition right now, with lush green fairways, and renovated bunkers.

“Over the past two summers, Mojave Resort has completed our course bunker renovation,” DeLeon said. “This process includes bunker removals as well as restoring the sand that is in the remaining bunkers to improve playability for our golfers.”

Mojave Resort hosts two major public tournaments every year, including the Mojave Days tournament in October, which signifies the course reopening after overseeding each year, and the upcoming Veterans Golf Tournament in May. Proceeds from the Veterans Tournament go to the Fort Mojave Veterans Association. They are also happy to accommodate groups wanting to hold private tournaments at the club.

The pro shop at Mojave offers a large selection of contemporary golf apparel for men and women, including popular brands like Travis Mathew and Bad Birdie. They also have shoes, hats, gloves, balls, clubs and bags for sale. They recently purchased new rental clubs for customers to use as well.

After your round, stop back at the clubhouse for a drink and a quick bite. They offer a full bar and burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and wraps.

Huukan Golf Club is just across the river in Fort Mohave, Arizona. It is a fun and forgiving 18-hole course with wide fairways and few hazards. With recent renovations, Huukan is back in fantastic shape.

“Over the past three summers at Huukan, the course has been closed to have time to vastly improve the course conditions,” General Manager Mike Hailes said. “From bunker renovations to redoing fairways with sod, trimming all the trees and upgrading the irrigation system for the course. The work we have done has turned Huukan into one of the nicest conditioned courses in the area.”

Hailes also offers lessons for those looking to shed a few strokes from their game.

“I have been teaching lessons for 15 years and enjoy helping players reach their personal goals in the game of golf,” he said. “If you’re interested, feel free to call Huukan and chat with me to set something up.”

Hailes gives short-game lessons at the putting and chipping greens at Huukan and is available for full lessons at the driving range and practice greens at Mojave Resort.

Plan for breakfast or lunch at Huukan’s Grille, a full-service kitchen with exceptional dining options available from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. They also have a nice selection of clothing and any golf needs in the clubhouse.

Tee times are available from dawn to dusk daily at both courses. Book online at mojavegolf.com or call 928-330-1000 for Huukan and 702-535-4653 for Mojave.