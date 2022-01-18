Balloon Fest

Take a ride through the sky at the 11th annual Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair, slated for Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 20-23 at Lake Havasu State Park.

The 2022 event theme is “Flying High in the Desert Skies.” Every color and various shapes of balloons will be on display with mass ascensions taking place every day, as long as wind conditions allow. Tethered and untethered rides will be available for purchase each day, also weather permitting.

Don’t miss the dazzling balloon glow each night, which features a DJ and MC and will be choreographed to music. The balloons glowing against the night sky is a spectacular sight to see.

Aside from the balloons, there will be food and art vendors, a carnival for kids, a car show, a plethora of entertainment, including magicians, bands, belly dancers and much more.

Tickets are $20 at the gate. Children 10 and younger are free. No pets are allowed at the event.

There will also be a Balloonfest 5K in conjunction with the event on Saturday morning. Registration is available online at havasuballoonfest.com. Tickets include free day admission to the festival and cost $35 for singles, $130 for a family of four or $180 for a team of six people. You may register at the main gate at 6:30 a.m. on race day for $40 single tickets (no family or team tickets available on race day).

The walk-in entrance to the event is across from the London Bridge Shopping Center at 171 London Bridge Rd. Parking is available in four different lots — Pima Wash on Mesquite Avenue, Mohave Community College, Lake Havasu High School football field lot and a dirt lot south of the Community Center between Smoketree Avenue and Mulberry Avenue. There will be free shuttles from these lots to the event entrance from 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Schedule of Events

(All times are AZ time)

Thursday, Jan. 20

Noon — Public gates and food vendors open

Noon-10:30 p.m. — Carnival open

Noon-6 p.m. — All vendors and art village open

3-5 p.m. — Tethered balloon rides

3:30-6:30 p.m. — Live music by One Eyed Romeo at the Main Stage

4:15 p.m. — Afternoon mass ascension at the balloon field (weather permitting)

6:30 p.m. — Night glow or “Field of Fire”

7:30-9:30 p.m. — Live music by Matt Farris at the Main Stage

Friday, Jan. 21

6 a.m. — Public gates and food vendors open

6 a.m. — Untethered balloon ride ticket sales

7:20 a.m. — Sunrise flag ceremony at the balloon field (weather permitting)

7:45 a.m. — Mass balloon ascension (weather permitting)

8 a.m. — Special shaped balloons on display

8 a.m.-6 p.m. — All vendors and art village open

8 a.m.-3 p.m. — Tethered balloon rides

9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Classic car display at the balloon field

9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. — Carnival open

11:30 a.m. — The Comedy & Juggling of Michael Goudeau at the Main Stage

12:30-3:30 p.m. — Live music by Swamp Donkey at the Main Stage

1:30 p.m. — Jacob Jax: Unbelievable Magic at the Main Stage

3:30 p.m. — The Comedy & Juggling of Michael Goudeau at the Main Stage

4:15 p.m. — Afternoon mass ascension (weather permitting)

4:15-6:30 p.m. — Live music by Briana Payne at the Main Stage

6:30 p.m. — Night glow or “Field of Fire”

7:30-9:30 p.m. — Live music by Michael Monroe Goodman at the Main Stage

Saturday, Jan. 22

6 a.m. — Public gates and food vendors open

6 a.m. — Untethered balloon ride ticket sales

6:30 a.m. — Balloonfest 5K check-in at the main gate begins

7:20 a.m. — Sunrise flag ceremony at the balloon field (weather permitting)

7:45 a.m. — Mass balloon ascension (weather permitting)

8 a.m. — Special shaped balloons on display

8 a.m. — Balloonfest 5K starts at the Main Stage

8 a.m. — All vendors and art village open

8 a.m.-3 p.m. — Tethered balloon rides (weather permitting)

9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. — Carnival open

9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Classic car display at the balloon field

11:30 a.m. — Jacob Jax: Unbelievable Magic at the Main Stage

12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. — Live music by Black Donnelys at the Main Stage

1:30 p.m. — The Comedy & Juggling of Michael Goudeau at the Main Stage

2:30 p.m. — Hot Hips Belly Dancers at the Main Stage

3:30 p.m. — The Comedy & Juggling of Michael Goudeau at the Main Stage

4:15 p.m. — Afternoon mass ascension (weather permitting)

4:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m. — Live music by Chuck E. Bumps at the Main Stage

6:30 p.m. — Night glow or “Field of Fire”

7:30-9:30 p.m. — Live music by Brodie Stewart at the Main Stage

Sunday, Jan. 23

6 a.m. — Public gates and food vendors open

6 a.m. — Untethered balloon ride ticket sales

7:20 a.m. — Sunrise flag ceremony at the balloon field (weather permitting)

7:45 a.m. — Mass balloon ascension (weather permitting)

8 a.m. — Special shaped balloons on display

8 a.m. — All vendors and art village open

8 a.m.-3 p.m. — Tethered balloon rides

9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Carnival open

9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Classic car display at the balloon field

11:30 a.m. — Hot Hips Belly Dancers at the Main Stage

12:30-2 p.m. — Live music by Kid & Nic at the Main Stage

3 p.m. — Public gates close.