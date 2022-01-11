The 2022 Bullhead City/Laughlin Senior Games returns for the fifth year with a full schedule of sports for athletes of all skill levels.

The various competitions, presented by the City of Bullhead City and Laughlin, take place from Sunday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 23, at venues on both sides of the Colorado River. The events are geared toward athletes 50 years of age or better.

More than 1,000 seniors are expected to participate in 14 different sporting events, including swimming, pickleball, softball, a 5K race and powerwalking, track and field, bowling, Olympic weightlifting, horseshoes, powerlifting, golf, basketball, table tennis and corn hole.

The registration fee to participate in the games is $35 and includes a T-shirt, swag bag with vendor samples and coupons, entrance to the athlete mixer and refreshments at each event. There are additional fees for each event an athlete signs up for. To register for an event go to SeniorGames.co and click the “Register Here” link on the home page.

Spectators are welcome to come to all events and cheer on their favorite athletes and teams.

Medals will be awarded to the top finishers in each event. Some events are divided into categories based on skill and age, with medals awarded to the winner in each event category.

Rules for each event can be found by clicking on “The Games” tab, then click on the “2022 Bullhead City Laughlin Senior Games” button.

Because the events take place in two time zones in two states, those taking place in Bullhead City will be on Arizona time and those in Laughlin will be on Nevada time.

For more information, call Bullhead City Senior Games Coordinator Kara Kaplan at 855-924-6882.

Schedule of Events

Bowling — Singles & Doubles, Sunday, Jan. 16 (check-in 10:30 a.m., starts 11 a.m.); Strike Bowling Alley, 2700 S. Casino Dr., Laughlin.

Pickleball — Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Sunday, Jan. 16-Tuesday, Jan. 18 (check-in 7 a.m., starts 8 a.m.), Pickleball Courts at Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Drive, BHC.

Swimming — Monday, Jan. 17 (check-in 7 a.m., starts 8 a.m.), Bullhead City Community Pool, 2255 Trane Road, BHC.

Horseshoes — Singles, Doubles & Mixed, Tuesday, Jan. 18 (check-in 10 a.m., starts 10:30 a.m.); Ken Fovargue Park, 2255 Trane Road, BHC.

Softball — Men’s & Women’s, Tuesday-Sunday, Jan. 18-23 (check-in 7 a.m., starts 8 a.m.), Ken Fovargue Park, 2255 Trane Road, BHC.

Cornhole — Singles, Doubles & Mixed, Wednesday, Jan. 19 (check-in 10 a.m., starts 10:30 a.m.); Large Ramada at Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Drive, BHC.

Table Tennis — Singles, Mixed & Doubles, Wednesday, Jan. 19 (check-in 1 p.m., starts 1:30 p.m.), Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, 2250 Highland Rd., BHC.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball Skills — Hot shot, free throw and three-point shot, Thursday, Jan. 20 (check-in 10:30 a.m., starts 11 a.m.), Boys and Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, 2250 Highland Road, BHC.

Powerlifting — Deadlift, Bench Press & Squat, Friday, Jan. 21 (check-in 8 a.m., starts 9 a.m.); Bullhead Health Club, 2350 S. Miracle Mile, Unit 370, BHC.

5K Race — Friday, Jan. 21 (check-in 9:30 a.m., starts 10 a.m.), Rotary Park (starts at Bella’s Way), 2315 Balboa Drive, BHC.

Track and Field — Friday, Jan. 21 (check-in 10:30 a.m., starts 11 a.m.), Mohave High School, 2251 Highway 95, BHC.

Olympic Weightlifting — The Snatch and Clean & Jerk, Friday, Jan. 21 (check-in noon, starts 1 p.m.); Bullhead Health Club, 2350 S. Miracle Mile, Unit 370, BHC.

Golf — Saturday, Jan. 22 (check-in 8 a.m., starts 9 a.m.) Chaparral Golf & Country Club, 1260 Mohave Dr., BHC.

Powerwalk — Saturday, Jan. 22 (check-in 9:30 a.m., starts 10 a.m.), Rotary Park (starts at Bella’s Way), 2315 Balboa Drive, BHC.