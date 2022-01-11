Classic Covers

If you’re looking for some great live entertainment, the Laughlin lounge scene features some amazing bands from Las Vegas in a fun atmosphere, all with no cover charge! That’s a deal you won’t find in Vegas, yet the caliber of talent is top-notch.

One such band that draws a crowd every time they come to town is Metropolis. They play all of the favorite classic rock hits that make you want to get up and dance and have a great night out.

“Metropolis was an idea I had for a band back in 2015,” bandleader Eden Stollman said. “I wanted to do a classic rock band with dance music — songs that people really enjoy to hear.”

Stollman plays guitar and sings for Metropolis. Sean Koos is on bass and sings. Koos has played and recorded records with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, has worked with Katrina and The Waves and he and Stollman were both playing with Tony Lewis from The Outfield before Lewis’ passing last year.

Troy Patrick Farrell is on the drums and has also played with White Lion, Gilby Clarke from Guns N’ Roses and several others.

Dean Hamilton Bradley is the lead singer and has performed in a Tom Petty tribute, a Keith Urban tribute and a disco tribute show. Bradley and Stollman had worked previously in a Las Vegas band known as Wild Child in 2007.

Stollman credits Aerosmith, Rush, Ted Nugent, KISS, Black Sabbath and Alice Cooper as some of his musical influences, but said those bands played “a lot of the heavier stuff for the time.”

“We’re not playing stuff that heavy,” he said. “We might play some material from those artists, but overall we’re more playing some new wave and classic rock like Lynyrd Skynyrd and John Cougar.”

They play all covers and are happy to oblige requests from the crowd.

“We know quite a few songs, well over 100, and a lot of times we can attempt something even if we don’t play it on a regular basis,” Stollman said. “We can usually pull it off.”

What are some of his favorite songs to perform?

“We do a Korn version of ‘Word Up.’ I like doing that, it’s a little heavier than the original,” Stollman said. “I like doing a Badfinger song I sing, ‘No Matter What’ —that’s pretty cool. I like the Bon Jovi stuff we do like “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love a Bad Name.” And we do some Van Halen — “Dance the Night Away,” “Jump” — stuff like that.”

Metropolis has played at Carnival Court at Harrah’s Las Vegas, on Fremont Street and at the Rio Hotel & Casino as well as making several trips to Laughlin in the past. They have played during Bike Week several times and usually setup in the Splash Lounge at the Aquarius. This time they are playing at the Edge Lounge (located on the far south side of the casino floor next to the O’Aces Bar) within the Edgewater Casino Friday-Sunday, Jan. 14-16 (7 p.m.-midnight).

“It will be a really good time,” Stollman said. “We’ll have a party atmosphere, dance music and well-executed music. We like it to sound like the original recordings. Our goal is to entertain.”